HER too Non-Profit: Breast Cancer Survivor Leyna Topete to Host 4th Annual Charity Gala for HER too Nonprofit on October 24th at the Beverly Hills Hotel

Event to Raise Funds for Women in the Underserved Community in Los Angeles Struggling to Afford Cancer Treatment

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the HER too Nonprofit will host its fourth Annual Charity Gala at the prestigious Beverly Hills Hotel. The event, led by Leyna Topete, a breast cancer survivor, will raise awareness and funds for underserved women in East and South Los Angeles who face significant barriers in accessing life-saving breast cancer treatment.

According to the National Cancer Institute , Spanish-speaking women with breast cancer are 2.76 times more likely to experience financial decline compared to White women. African American and English-speaking Latina women are also disproportionately affected by financial hardships related to medical expenses. HER too is dedicated to closing this gap by providing financial assistance to women most in need, ensuring they can focus on recovery rather than financial burdens.

The annual gala holds special significance for Leyna, as it honors the memory of her late mother, Lola, whose 12-year battle with breast cancer left an indelible mark on Leyna's life and shaped the very mission of HER too. "My mom would often say if not for being retired from the Marine Corps, she would not be able to fight breast cancer beyond the first year. It is so expensive," said Topete, reflecting on the journey that began with her mother's diagnosis in October 2007.

Leyna recalls a few defining moments in her mother's battle with cancer - each one a reminder of the many women who do not have access to the same level of care. Lola's fight began in October 2007 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer at an advanced stage, then continued with metastases to her bones in 2009 and to her liver in 2015. Despite the challenges, Lola's Marine Corps service allowed her to access the treatments necessary to prolong her life.

"Before my mom passed away, I told her of my desire to start a nonprofit in her honor. Originally, I wanted to raise money to help further research for stage IV. My mom thought that was great, but she told me she would rather that I raise money to help women with the cost of treatment," shared Leyna. HER, too, was born out of Leyna's desire to give women the same fighting chance her mother had, ensuring they don't face the dual burden of cancer and financial devastation. The mission of HER too, is to provide women access to both Western and Eastern treatments, whether they involve chemotherapy, radiation, or alternative therapies.

In 2023, Leyna faced her own breast cancer diagnosis. Though now in remission, the experience deepened her resolve to help others. "At first, I just couldn't understand. I never feared getting breast cancer. I thought that after 12 years of my mom's battle and my work to give back to women going through the same fight; this would not happen to me. However, it did happen to me, and now more than ever, I am convinced it happened with purpose so that I can be more effective in my work," said Topete, emphasizing how her personal experience reinforces the urgency of HER too's work.

The Beverly Hills Hotel, known for its timeless elegance, will host this year's Night of Hope gala for the fourth consecutive year. The event will include a cocktail hour, silent auction, live auction, stories from survivors, a DJ, delicious food, drinks and. Dr. Dennis R. Holmes will be the Guest of Honor, receiving the first HER too "Profound Impact" award for his incredible work in the breast cancer community. Special guests and supporters from different industries will gather to raise funds for the HER too Fund, which has already provided financial aid to 154 women through a partnership with the Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya Cancer Center.

Key Star Insurance, founded by Mayra Menjivar prioritizes giving back and is excited to join this year's gala as its title sponsor.

"What truly inspires my unwavering support for HER too from day one is the genuine care and assistance it offers to women facing the toughest moments of their lives," Menjivar noted of her involvement.

Sponsorships for the gala are available at several levels, offering unique opportunities for involvement. Sponsorship tiers include recognition across multiple platforms, including logo placements on the pink carpet, social media shoutouts, and even the chance to present a video at the event. Sponsors will also display their logos on-site, including in event media and during crucial moments of the evening.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the HER too Charity Gala are available on the website .

About HER too

Founded by Leyna Topete in memory of her mother, Lola, HER too is a nonprofit dedicated to providing financial assistance to underserved women battling breast cancer. The organization's mission is to ensure that no woman has to choose between her health and financial security, offering support for traditional and alternative treatments.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nadya Rousseau

nadya@alternewmedia.com

310-853-3798

