KBKG Announces New DFW Office Location to Support Growing Client Base

IRVING, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / KBKG, a leading provider of tax services and solutions, is excited to announce the relocation of its DFW office to a new, expanded location at 1400 Corporate Drive, Suite #225, Irving, TX 75038. This move reflects KBKG's continued growth and commitment to serving clients across Texas and the broader Southern region with enhanced service and support.

The new office space will provide KBKG's clients with improved access to the firm's full suite of tax services, including Cost Segregation, R&D Tax Credits, Green Building Tax Incentives (179D and 45L), Transfer Pricing, and other specialized tax solutions. This expansion allows KBKG to continue delivering personalized, local support while strengthening its nationwide presence.

A Strategic Move to Support Growth

"Opening this new office in the heart of the DFW metroplex represents an important milestone for KBKG, as we continue to grow and invest in the regions where our clients need us most," said Eddie Price, Principal at KBKG. "The new location provides additional resources and a more collaborative workspace for our team to support our clients' tax needs, while also accommodating future growth in the area, which has seen an impressive 152% growth in the last five years."

With the relocation, KBKG's DFW office will continue to serve as a hub for helping businesses across various industries maximize tax savings through a wide range of services. The new office reflects KBKG's long-term commitment to supporting the local economy, hiring local talent, and investing in the region.

A Full Suite of Tax Services

The team at KBKG's DFW office specializes in delivering high-quality tax solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses. The new office is designed to provide a state-of-the-art working environment for KBKG's growing team of tax professionals, and better serve the needs of clients throughout Texas and the surrounding regions.

About KBKG

Established in 1999 with offices across the U.S., KBKG has helped businesses and their CPAs unlock over $9 billion of tax credits and incentives. Comprised of engineers, attorneys, and tax experts, KBKG is not owned by or affiliated with any CPA firm. Focusing exclusively on value-added services that complement traditional tax and accounting capabilities, such as R&D Credits, Energy Tax Incentives, and Cost Segregation, KBKG always delivers quantifiable benefits. The ability to work seamlessly with various teams is why thousands of tax professionals and businesses across the nation trust KBKG.

For more information about KBKG, please visit kbkg.com.

