Arctech Solar says it has signed a 2. 3 GW tracker order from Saudi Arabia, where it will supply trackers designed for the region's desert terrain and high winds. Arctech Solar has signed a deal with Energy China International Engineering at the 2024 International Engineering Supply Chain Development Conference to supply its Skyline II tracking systems for a 2. 3 GW solar project in Saudi Arabia. The system is designed to handle the region's challenging desert terrain and high wind conditions. The project is expected to generate 156. 2 TWh over 25 years and reduce carbon emissions by 147 million ...

