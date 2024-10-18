Laboratory testing has revealed that some negatively-doped, "n-type" tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and heterojunction (HJT) solar modules are susceptible to ultraviolet (UV) light-related damage and degradation. That could mean trouble down the line, if modules in the field begin to show UV-related performance loss. Manufacturers are implementing solutions at cell and module level. From pv magazine 10/24 Results from PV testing laboratories in 2024 have raised concern over ultraviolet-induced degradation (UVID) in some n-type TOPCon and HJT panels. The "PV Module Index Report" from ...

