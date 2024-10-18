Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Quarterly Factsheet

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 18

STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC

From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date: 18 October 2024

Quarterly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet and Commentary for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 is now available on the Company's website at:

Factsheet:

https://greshamhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Strategic-Equity-Capital-plc-factsheet-Q3-2024-1.3.pdf

Commentary:

https://greshamhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Strategic-Equity-Capital-plc-Q3-2024-commentary.pdf

