

MOX Fuel Assembly

TOKYO, Oct 18, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has received an order from Kyushu Electric Power Co. Inc. (Kyushu) to supply MOX(1) fuel assemblies for Unit 3 of the Genkai Nuclear Power Station. Under this contract, MHI will perform design of MOX fuel, and have components such as cladding tubes manufactured by Mitsubishi Nuclear Fuel Co., Ltd. (MHI Group) provided to Orano, who plans to fabricate 40 MOX fuel assemblies at its MELOX plant in France.MHI has previously supplied 57 MOX fuel assemblies to Japanese utilities, and will supply high-quality MOX fuel by leveraging its past experience and technical capability. MOX fuel will enable Kyushu to utilize plutonium extracted by reprocessing spent fuel, and MHI will contribute to steady promotion of Kyushu's "Plu-Thermal" plan(2) through the supply of MOX fuel.(1) MOX (Mixed Oxide Fuel) is nuclear fuel made of plutonium extracted by reprocessing of spent fuel, and uranium.(2) The "Plu-Thermal" plan is to utilize MOX fuel in light water reactors.