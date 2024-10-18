Anzeige
Wonderful Appearance of Inspur at GITEX IMPACT 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 13 to 16, 2024, GITEX IMPACT 2024 was grandly inaugurated in Dubai. Inspur was honored to participate in the exhibition, showcasing its marketing initiatives and introducing key technological products, solutions, application scenarios, and other offerings.

As the largest science and technology exhibition in the Middle East, Inspur was privileged to showcase a diverse array of products, including a mobile smart screen with an intelligent terminal, charging piles, energy storage cabinets, and outdoor cold shields. Additionally, we presented several innovative technological applications and solutions such as cloud computing services, green city initiatives, autonomous networks, and one-stop data center services at the GITEX IMPACT. This was made possible through our 7 core businesses and 13 distinct products and solutions. Furthermore, we had the opportunity to showcase several exemplary cases of smart industries during the exhibition, including smart medicine, intelligent livestock farming, and our super portal.

Taking this opportunity, we have established business cooperation relationships with more than 50 companies across 17 countries and regions, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen, Turkey, Pakistan, India, Armenia, Morocco, the United Kingdom, Guinea, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, we conducted several promotional activities centered around the theme of carbon-neutral terminals, aiming to introduce our integrated solution that encompasses automobile charging piles, energy storage cabinets, and household photovoltaic energy systems. Additionally, we highlighted our cloud ranch product, which focuses on smart breeding solutions.

As a leading provider of cloud computing and big data services in China, our primary business scope encompasses computing equipment, software solutions, cloud computing services, next-generation communication technologies, big data, and various application scenarios. Inspur has delivered products and services to over 120 countries and regions worldwide. Based in Jinan, China, we operate numerous R&D centers and branches globally, employing more than 30,000 employees.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wonderful-appearance-of-inspur-at-gitex-impact-2024-302280562.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
