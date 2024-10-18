ODIOT HOLDING (EX WELL): Postponement of the Annual Shareholder's Meeting for Approval of the Accounts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023

Postponement of the Annual Shareholder's Meeting for Approval of the Accounts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023

Paris, 18.10.2024 at 5:45 pm

ODIOT HOLDING (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT), the principal shareholder of the goldsmith ODIOT, announced on October 16, 2024, that it had submitted a request to the President of the Commercial Court of Paris to extend the deadline for holding the ordinary shareholder's meeting of the Company, during which the accounts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, will be presented and submitted, until December 31, 2024.

This request for an extension until December 31, 2024, is justified by the following reasons:

During the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, the Company encountered difficulties in its internal organization, notably due to the departure of key employees in the accounting department and issues with the IT system. These issues prevented the Company's administrative and financial departments from finalizing the necessary accounting and legal documents for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, in a timely manner, which would have allowed for an AGM to be organized before June 30, 2024.

The Company finalized the balance sheet for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, later than expected, which made it impossible to organize the general meeting of shareholders under conditions that would ensure reliable and accurate information. As the Company is publicly listed, it must adhere to specific formal requirements to guarantee shareholder information.

These delays also affect the certification of the accounts by the Company's statutory auditor.

The Company will also present and submit for shareholder approval, at the same general meeting, the accounts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

About ODIOT HOLDING:

ODIOT HOLDING is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690 and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths of the 18th and 19th centuries, a royal supplier to the Empire and all European courts, renowned for its unique craftsmanship in creating exceptional pieces and cutlery in precious metals (gold, vermeil, solid silver, and others). ODIOT holds the label "Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®" (Living Heritage Company).

