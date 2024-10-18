Anzeige
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
American Airlines Leaders Join OBAP Board, Honoring Legacy of David E. Harris

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / American Airlines is proud to announce that two of its leaders, Capt. Cory Glenn and Krystal McCoy, have been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Organization of Black Aviation Professionals (OBAP), a nonprofit dedicated to the encouragement and advancement of minorities in aviation and aerospace careers.

OBAP encourages diversity in the industry by supporting aspiring aerospace professionals through mentoring, scholarships, training and youth-focused education programs. Capt. Glenn and McCoy's appointments reflect their successful contributions to the organization's mission and American's commitment to creating access and opportunities to careers in aviation.

"One of our airline's greatest responsibilities is not only creating a path for future Black aviation professionals, but nurturing that path and the people on it," said American's Chief Operating Officer David Seymour. "That's the important work that Cory and Krystal do every day and what we're proud to see them do as part of OBAP's board."

About American's new OBAP Board of Directors members

Capt. Cory Glenn, a check pilot on the Boeing 777, has a long history of service in both the military and commercial aviation. As the Director of Pilot Recruiting & Development, Capt. Glenn played a significant role attracting and increasing the number of female pilots and pilots of color flying at American. He's been a member of OBAP since 1998 and directed or co-directed the organization's ACE Academies, which provides middle and high school youth with exposure to opportunities in aerospace, for more than a decade.

Krystal McCoy, Director, Airports and Technical Operations Recruitment, brings a wealth of experience in talent acquisition and leadership to the OBAP board. Having developed diverse candidate pipelines for technical groups, including pilots, engineers and aviation maintenance technicians at multiple commercial airlines, McCoy has been instrumental in advancing equity and inclusion across the industry.

"We are thrilled to have Cory and Krystal join the OBAP board," said Tennesse Garvey, OBAP Board Chair. "Their leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to work toward our mission of providing support, mentorship and opportunities for Black aerospace professionals."

The appointments of Capt. Glenn and McCoy to OBAP's board also honors the legacy of Capt. David E. Harris, a founding member of OBAP, who was the first Black commercial airline pilot hired by American in 1964. Harris' pioneering work paved the way for countless others in the industry, and his legacy continues to inspire and motivate those who follow in his footsteps.

About American Airlines Group
As a leading global airline, American Airlines offers thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries. The airline is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines. To Care for People on Life's Journey®.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: American Airlines
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/american-airlines
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: American Airlines



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
