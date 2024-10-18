Anzeige
Freitag, 18.10.2024
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
PR Newswire
18.10.2024 18:18 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invisors recognized with a Star of Excellence in ISG Provider Lens 2024 Workday Ecosystem

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) recently released the 2024 ISG Provider Lens Workday Ecosystem report. The U.S. report evaluates the Workday capabilities of 28 providers across three quadrants: Transformation Services, Deployment and Integration Services and Performance and Optimization Services. Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, was recognized as a Leader across all 3 categories. Leaders are defined as having a comprehensive product and service offering, a strong market presence and established competitive position. The Leaders also represent innovative strength and competitive stability.

The esteemed Star of Excellence was designed by ISG to collect client feedback about providers' success in demonstrating the highest standards of client service. Invisors scored an average rating of 95 percent, compared to an industry average of 67.4 percent.

This year, Invisors is also proud to have been recognized with the esteemed Star of Excellence, a program designed by ISG to collect client feedback about providers' success in demonstrating the highest standards of client service excellence and customer centricity. Scoring an average rating of 95 percent, compared to an industry average of 67.4 percent, Invisors ranked as the leader in all 6 pillars: Execution and Delivery, Governance and Compliance, Business Continuity and Flexibility, People and Culture Fit, Innovation and Thought Leadership and collaboration and Transparency.

"Invisors having earned the highest customer satisfaction scores among all participating Workday service partners in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, is evidence of our commitment to strong customer enablement and true partnership during our customer's Workday journey," shares Abe Anzardo, Partner at Invisors. "This endorsement, directly from our Workday customers, recognizes the focused talent and consultative approach of our 300+ team who consistently strive to deliver outstanding results for our clients. It motivates us to continue to drive towards making a lasting impact in the Workday community."

"Invisors continues to differentiate itself in the market," shares Ashwin Gaidhani, Lead Analyst, U.S. and Europe at ISG. "They display a comprehensive portfolio that has solutions with unique and innovative features."

To learn more about this recognition and receive a copy of Invisors' Workday Ecosystem Report visit invisors.com/isg-workday-ecosystem-2024.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533681/Invisors_2024_SoE_CX_Star_Performer.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446927/Invisors_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invisors-recognized-with-a-star-of-excellence-in-isg-provider-lens-2024-workday-ecosystem-302279504.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
