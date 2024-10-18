DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 18-Oct-2024 / 16:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 18 October 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on Date 2024: Date of purchase: 18 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 124,744 Highest price paid per share: 145.00p Lowest price paid per share: 140.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 143.8586p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,723,836 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,723,836) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 143.8586p 124,744

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 205 142.00 08:53:27 00305364127TRLO1 XLON 5032 142.00 08:53:36 00305364194TRLO1 XLON 4275 142.00 08:55:16 00305365100TRLO1 XLON 868 142.00 08:56:45 00305365792TRLO1 XLON 179 141.50 08:56:45 00305365795TRLO1 XLON 185 141.50 08:56:45 00305365796TRLO1 XLON 1300 141.50 08:56:49 00305365829TRLO1 XLON 66 141.50 08:58:21 00305366487TRLO1 XLON 179 141.50 08:58:21 00305366488TRLO1 XLON 185 141.50 08:58:21 00305366489TRLO1 XLON 733 141.50 08:58:21 00305366490TRLO1 XLON 1781 141.00 11:19:13 00305430731TRLO1 XLON 989 141.00 11:19:13 00305430732TRLO1 XLON 924 141.00 11:19:13 00305430733TRLO1 XLON 1422 141.00 11:26:03 00305430841TRLO1 XLON 905 140.50 12:26:08 00305432837TRLO1 XLON 905 140.50 12:26:08 00305432838TRLO1 XLON 905 140.50 12:26:08 00305432839TRLO1 XLON 905 140.50 12:26:08 00305432840TRLO1 XLON 204 142.50 12:27:59 00305432876TRLO1 XLON 959 142.50 12:27:59 00305432877TRLO1 XLON 1866 142.50 12:27:59 00305432878TRLO1 XLON 1440 142.50 12:27:59 00305432879TRLO1 XLON 3753 142.50 12:27:59 00305432880TRLO1 XLON 819 143.50 12:39:22 00305433103TRLO1 XLON 983 143.50 12:39:22 00305433104TRLO1 XLON 620 143.50 12:39:22 00305433105TRLO1 XLON 2843 143.50 12:45:01 00305433217TRLO1 XLON 1200 143.50 12:45:02 00305433219TRLO1 XLON 1100 143.50 12:46:46 00305433265TRLO1 XLON 531 143.50 12:55:47 00305433453TRLO1 XLON 1200 143.50 12:55:47 00305433454TRLO1 XLON 1500 144.00 13:35:45 00305434166TRLO1 XLON 387 144.00 13:35:45 00305434167TRLO1 XLON 937 144.00 14:28:33 00305435467TRLO1 XLON 916 143.50 14:30:23 00305435588TRLO1 XLON 379 143.50 14:30:24 00305435589TRLO1 XLON 542 143.50 14:33:23 00305435761TRLO1 XLON 379 143.50 14:33:23 00305435762TRLO1 XLON 1921 144.00 14:41:46 00305436248TRLO1 XLON 942 143.50 14:45:01 00305436385TRLO1 XLON 941 143.50 14:45:01 00305436386TRLO1 XLON 942 143.50 14:45:01 00305436387TRLO1 XLON 100 144.00 14:45:01 00305436388TRLO1 XLON 1518 144.00 14:45:01 00305436389TRLO1 XLON 164 144.50 14:50:15 00305436642TRLO1 XLON 942 144.00 14:50:19 00305436644TRLO1 XLON 54 143.50 15:13:24 00305437633TRLO1 XLON 7872 145.00 16:12:39 00305440182TRLO1 XLON 31 145.00 16:12:39 00305440183TRLO1 XLON 55366 145.00 16:12:39 00305440184TRLO1 XLON 677 144.00 16:13:14 00305440210TRLO1 XLON 195 144.00 16:13:14 00305440211TRLO1 XLON 874 143.50 16:13:15 00305440212TRLO1 XLON 1867 143.50 16:20:12 00305440794TRLO1 XLON 1300 143.50 16:20:23 00305440816TRLO1 XLON 153 143.50 16:20:23 00305440817TRLO1 XLON 876 143.50 16:21:01 00305440848TRLO1 XLON 874 143.50 16:24:28 00305441150TRLO1 XLON 870 143.50 16:25:48 00305441231TRLO1 XLON 871 143.00 16:26:56 00305441271TRLO1 XLON 893 142.50 16:28:30 00305441462TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

