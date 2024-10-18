Anzeige
Samstag, 19.10.2024
Diese Aktie steigt um 225%! Ist ein Kupfer-Engpass im Gange?!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Stuttgart
18.10.24
16:12 Uhr
1,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.10.2024 18:25 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Oct-2024 / 16:53 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
18 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on Date 2024: 
Date of purchase:               18 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      124,744 
Highest price paid per share:         145.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          140.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 143.8586p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,723,836 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,723,836) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      143.8586p                    124,744

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
205              142.00          08:53:27         00305364127TRLO1     XLON 
5032              142.00          08:53:36         00305364194TRLO1     XLON 
4275              142.00          08:55:16         00305365100TRLO1     XLON 
868              142.00          08:56:45         00305365792TRLO1     XLON 
179              141.50          08:56:45         00305365795TRLO1     XLON 
185              141.50          08:56:45         00305365796TRLO1     XLON 
1300              141.50          08:56:49         00305365829TRLO1     XLON 
66               141.50          08:58:21         00305366487TRLO1     XLON 
179              141.50          08:58:21         00305366488TRLO1     XLON 
185              141.50          08:58:21         00305366489TRLO1     XLON 
733              141.50          08:58:21         00305366490TRLO1     XLON 
1781              141.00          11:19:13         00305430731TRLO1     XLON 
989              141.00          11:19:13         00305430732TRLO1     XLON 
924              141.00          11:19:13         00305430733TRLO1     XLON 
1422              141.00          11:26:03         00305430841TRLO1     XLON 
905              140.50          12:26:08         00305432837TRLO1     XLON 
905              140.50          12:26:08         00305432838TRLO1     XLON 
905              140.50          12:26:08         00305432839TRLO1     XLON 
905              140.50          12:26:08         00305432840TRLO1     XLON 
204              142.50          12:27:59         00305432876TRLO1     XLON 
959              142.50          12:27:59         00305432877TRLO1     XLON 
1866              142.50          12:27:59         00305432878TRLO1     XLON 
1440              142.50          12:27:59         00305432879TRLO1     XLON 
3753              142.50          12:27:59         00305432880TRLO1     XLON 
819              143.50          12:39:22         00305433103TRLO1     XLON 
983              143.50          12:39:22         00305433104TRLO1     XLON 
620              143.50          12:39:22         00305433105TRLO1     XLON 
2843              143.50          12:45:01         00305433217TRLO1     XLON 
1200              143.50          12:45:02         00305433219TRLO1     XLON 
1100              143.50          12:46:46         00305433265TRLO1     XLON 
531              143.50          12:55:47         00305433453TRLO1     XLON 
1200              143.50          12:55:47         00305433454TRLO1     XLON 
1500              144.00          13:35:45         00305434166TRLO1     XLON 
387              144.00          13:35:45         00305434167TRLO1     XLON 
937              144.00          14:28:33         00305435467TRLO1     XLON 
916              143.50          14:30:23         00305435588TRLO1     XLON 
379              143.50          14:30:24         00305435589TRLO1     XLON 
542              143.50          14:33:23         00305435761TRLO1     XLON 
379              143.50          14:33:23         00305435762TRLO1     XLON 
1921              144.00          14:41:46         00305436248TRLO1     XLON 
942              143.50          14:45:01         00305436385TRLO1     XLON 
941              143.50          14:45:01         00305436386TRLO1     XLON 
942              143.50          14:45:01         00305436387TRLO1     XLON 
100              144.00          14:45:01         00305436388TRLO1     XLON 
1518              144.00          14:45:01         00305436389TRLO1     XLON 
164              144.50          14:50:15         00305436642TRLO1     XLON 
942              144.00          14:50:19         00305436644TRLO1     XLON 
54               143.50          15:13:24         00305437633TRLO1     XLON 
7872              145.00          16:12:39         00305440182TRLO1     XLON 
31               145.00          16:12:39         00305440183TRLO1     XLON 
55366             145.00          16:12:39         00305440184TRLO1     XLON 
677              144.00          16:13:14         00305440210TRLO1     XLON 
195              144.00          16:13:14         00305440211TRLO1     XLON 
874              143.50          16:13:15         00305440212TRLO1     XLON 
1867              143.50          16:20:12         00305440794TRLO1     XLON 
1300              143.50          16:20:23         00305440816TRLO1     XLON 
153              143.50          16:20:23         00305440817TRLO1     XLON 
876              143.50          16:21:01         00305440848TRLO1     XLON 
874              143.50          16:24:28         00305441150TRLO1     XLON 
870              143.50          16:25:48         00305441231TRLO1     XLON 
871              143.00          16:26:56         00305441271TRLO1     XLON 
893              142.50          16:28:30         00305441462TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  353905 
EQS News ID:  2011843 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2011843&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2024 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
