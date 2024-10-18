Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2024 19:02 Uhr
Dignity Health Sports Park and LA Galaxy Foundation Brings Safety and Halloween Thrills to Los Angeles Families with 2024 Treats-N-Suites Halloween Bash

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / As Halloween approaches, families across Los Angeles are looking for safe and secure trick or treating events for their kids.

For more than 17 years, AEG's Dignity Health Sports Park and the LA Galaxy Foundation have been welcoming local kids to their Annual Treats-N-Suites Halloween Bash at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

On October 18, the event welcomed more than 1,000 local children and families to the Spooktacular celebration which turned the stadium into a Halloween festival. Spooky activities included themed haunted hayrides, trick or treating, a costume parade, carnival games, and family-friendly activations. Local L.A. radio station 102.3 KJLH brought the beats to keep the hauntingly good times rolling.

"We are excited to host our 17th annual Treats-n-Suites Halloween Bash at Dignity Health Sports Park," said Tamala Lewis, Sr. Director of Community Relations at Dignity Health Sports Park. "This event is a special day for our local community as we come together to provide a safe place for children to enjoy the Halloween festivities at one of the best facilities in Southern California."

For more information about this event, click here.

Local youth enjoy trick-or-treating at AEG's Dignity Health Sports Park and the LA Galaxy Foundation's Annual Treats-N-Suites Halloween Bash.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
