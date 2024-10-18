Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.10.2024 19:06 Uhr
Global Education (GEDU): GBS Malta launches groundbreaking new campus

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GBS Malta, a proud member of Global Education (GEDU), has launched a cutting-edge campus in the vibrant heart of San Giljan, marking a new era for student learning and campus life in Malta.

Members of the GEDU Group greet guests.

Maltese Minister for Education, Youth, Research and Innovation, the Hon. Dr Clifton Grima MP said:

"As a country, we (Government and Opposition) might argue over many things, but there are certain instances where we come together, because we know and understand that when there is unity, there is stability, and when there is stability, there is potential."

Maltese Shadow Minister for Education and Trades, the Hon. Justin Schembri MP said:

"The establishment of this campus is a testament to GBS' commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education that equips students with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in today's competitive market."

GEDU Deputy CEO, Professor Ray Lloyd said this is a significant step forward.

"Our mission is to change lives through education and provide students with the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to succeed in an ever-changing world," said Professor Lloyd.

"This new campus is a significant investment and as we continue to grow, GBS Malta will play a key role in our global strategy, creating a vibrant learning environment that empowers students to achieve their full potential and drive positive change in their communities.

"This investment has already boosted the local economy through the creation of skilled jobs, and it will boost the Maltese economy for years to come through continued job creation and more students spending money in local businesses."

Director of Operations for GBS Malta, Allen Lofaro said the new campus is a game-changer for the organisation.

"At GBS Malta, we prioritise our students' success by providing world-class facilities and resources to help them thrive academically and personally," said Mr Lofaro.

"This new campus offers fully equipped 'Smart Classrooms,' a modern library, computer lab, and vibrant social spaces, ensuring our students have the best possible environment for both learning and leisure.

"We are excited to open this incredible space and continue our mission of changing lives through education."

The campus is in the centre of St Julian's, next to the North & South bus terminals for easy access.

We invite prospective students and partners to explore the new GBS Malta campus and discover how we're reshaping the future of education in Malta.

Visit us in St. Julian's or learn more here.

About GEDU: The Group offers a range of educational opportunities, including the full range of higher education qualifications, apprenticeships, and language schools. It has operations in 12 countries, including the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Malta, UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. Its portfolio covers a wide range of subject areas and is characterised by a keen focus on both employability and student experience to maximise return on investment for students.

About GBS Malta: GBS is a higher education provider offering a range of sector-relevant courses across campuses in the UK, Malta and the United Arab Emirates. Working in partnership with several leading higher education providers, we deliver undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in banking, finance, accounting, business, healthcare - and more.

GBS HE Malta is a licenced Higher Education institution. Our licence has been approved by our regulator, Malta Further & Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) who is an independent, transparent, and international authority. Our courses are in line with the Malta Qualifications Framework and the European Qualification Framework.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534697/GEDU_Group.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534698/Hon_Dr_Clifton_Grima_MP.jpg

Hon. Dr Clifton Grima MP, Minister for Education, Youth, Resources and Innovation.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gbs-malta-launches-groundbreaking-new-campus-302280656.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
