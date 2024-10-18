Paratus Energy Services Ltd.: Notice of Record Date - Special General Meeting

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company") advises that a Special General Meeting of the Company will be held on November 5, 2024 ("Meeting") for its shareholders to consider and approve, amongst other items, the appointment of a new director. The record date for voting at the Meeting is set to October 18, 2024. A copy of the Notice including relevant details of the proposals and associated information will be distributed and made available prior to the Meeting.

