PR Newswire
18.10.2024
106 Leser
Paratus Energy Services Ltd.: Notice of Record Date - Special General Meeting

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company") advises that a Special General Meeting of the Company will be held on November 5, 2024 ("Meeting") for its shareholders to consider and approve, amongst other items, the appointment of a new director. The record date for voting at the Meeting is set to October 18, 2024. A copy of the Notice including relevant details of the proposals and associated information will be distributed and made available prior to the Meeting.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/notice-of-record-date---special-general-meeting,c4053653

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-energy-services-ltd--notice-of-record-date---special-general-meeting-302280659.html

