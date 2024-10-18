Truelio Named to Fortune Media & Great Place to Work's 2024 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing List

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / Truelio, a leading brand experience solutions partner, today announced that it has been selected for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing List.This is the company's first instance of being named to the list, ranking in 26th place. The recognition and placement reflect Truelio's stature as one of the best companies to work for in the country. Earlier this year, Truelio was recognized as a Great Place To Work-Certified company for a second consecutive year.

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list is based on analysis of survey responses from over 9,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the advertising and marketing industry.

"This achievement is a tribute to our employees and the culture they continue to support and nurture each and every day," said John Kauffman, Truelio's CEO. "Our success as a company is driven by our people and their amazing passion, respect and enthusiasm. This recognition is yet another reflection of their incredible work and dedication."

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

Visit Truelio.com to learn more about the company's unique culture and broad range of brand experience solutions.

About Truelio

Truelio is a premier brand experience solutions partner specializing in creative, branding, digital marketing and technology development solutions. Based in Atlanta, GA, with a growing footprint across the U.S., we are a collective group of creative strategists, brand specialists and digital experts. For over two decades, our partnership-based culture and strategic services have helped many of the world's leading brands deliver extraordinary experiences that inspire growth and make a difference in the lives of their employees and customers. Visit Truelio.com to learn more about our experience, expertise and broad range of marketing and technology solutions.

