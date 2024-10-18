Western Alaska Minerals Corp: Western Alaska Minerals Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " WAM ") (TSXV:WAM) is pleased to announce that it has issued an aggregate of 114,588 restricted share units (the " RSUs ") to certain non-executive directors of the Company. Each RSU entitles the holder to be issued one subordinate voting share of the Company on vesting. All the RSUs will vest one year from the grant date.

About WAM

WAM is a North American precious and base metals explorer strategically focused on its flagship CRD project in western Alaska's historic Illinois Creek Mining District, where the Company continues to make significant discoveries along the emerging 8-kilometer mineralized trend.

WAM's 100% owned claims cover 73,120 acres (114.25 square miles or 29,591 hectares), roughly 45 km from the Yukon River. The District encompasses at least five deposits containing gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc and was originally discovered by Anaconda Minerals Co. in the early 1980's. Since 2010, WAM, along with precursor Western Alaska Copper & Gold Company, has reassembled the Anaconda property package and been engaged in exploring the District. Headquartered in both Alaska and Arizona, WAM brings together a team of seasoned professionals with a shared vision of pioneering new frontiers in mineral exploration. Our strategic approach is underpinned by cutting-edge technology, innovative techniques, and a deep understanding of the geological intricacies of the region.

The Company remains focused on delivering value to its shareholders and stakeholders while adhering to the highest standards of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

President & CEO kit@westernalaskaminerals.com Phone: 1-520-200-1667

