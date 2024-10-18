Anzeige
Freitag, 18.10.2024
WKN: A3ENYV | ISIN: CA9575984021 | Ticker-Symbol: MK71
18.10.24
17:54 Uhr
Western Alaska Minerals Corp: Western Alaska Minerals Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " WAM ") (TSXV:WAM) is pleased to announce that it has issued an aggregate of 114,588 restricted share units (the " RSUs ") to certain non-executive directors of the Company. Each RSU entitles the holder to be issued one subordinate voting share of the Company on vesting. All the RSUs will vest one year from the grant date.

About WAM
WAM is a North American precious and base metals explorer strategically focused on its flagship CRD project in western Alaska's historic Illinois Creek Mining District, where the Company continues to make significant discoveries along the emerging 8-kilometer mineralized trend.

WAM's 100% owned claims cover 73,120 acres (114.25 square miles or 29,591 hectares), roughly 45 km from the Yukon River. The District encompasses at least five deposits containing gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc and was originally discovered by Anaconda Minerals Co. in the early 1980's. Since 2010, WAM, along with precursor Western Alaska Copper & Gold Company, has reassembled the Anaconda property package and been engaged in exploring the District. Headquartered in both Alaska and Arizona, WAM brings together a team of seasoned professionals with a shared vision of pioneering new frontiers in mineral exploration. Our strategic approach is underpinned by cutting-edge technology, innovative techniques, and a deep understanding of the geological intricacies of the region.

The Company remains focused on delivering value to its shareholders and stakeholders while adhering to the highest standards of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

On behalf of the Company

"Kit Marrs"

Kit Marrs
President & CEO kit@westernalaskaminerals.com Phone: 1-520-200-1667

For further information, please contact:
Vanessa Bogaert, Director of Corporate Communications/IR vanessa@westernalaskaminerals.com

Or visit our website at: www.westernalaskaminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information
Vanessa Bogaert
Director, Corporate Communications
vanessa@westernalaskaminerals.com
604-721-7773

Kit Marrs
CEO
kit@westernalaskaminerals.com
520-237-1475

SOURCE: Western Alaska Minerals



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
