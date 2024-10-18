Anzeige
Freitag, 18.10.2024
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2024 20:02 Uhr
Targeted Lending Co., LLC: Targeted Lending Fuels Industry Growth and Expands Educational Opportunities

Reports a 30% Increase in Originations quarter-to-date.

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / Targeted Lending is on track for substantial portfolio growth, reporting a 71% increase over the previous year and aiming for 100% year-over-year expansion.

"This impressive growth reflects our commitment to building a talented team and investing in cutting-edge, solution-driven technology. Since launching our enhanced Broker Portal earlier this summer, we have seen a substantial percentage of loan submissions and document requests flow through the new platform," said Renee Hazard, EVP of Targeted Lending.

Brian Gallo, CEO of Targeted Lending, credited the company's success not only to its advanced systems and innovative offerings, such as the "Pick Your Own Pricing" program, but also to its strategic investment in talent. "Our recent team additions, including Kristina Dolinar and Karyn Poore as Senior Credit Managers, and Jack Dunn as a Credit Analyst, will help us efficiently manage the growing demand."

Alongside its team expansion, Targeted Lending has introduced an Analyst Development Program, designed to support young professionals looking to build careers in equipment finance. "Being part of Targeted Lending is incredibly fulfilling," said Kristina Dolinar, Senior Credit Manager. "I have the opportunity to mentor analysts, work closely with brokers, and contribute to meaningful results."

As Targeted Lending continues its ambitious growth, the company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service and innovative financial solutions.

Contact Information

Renee Hazard
EVP
rhazard@targetedlending.com
716-266-6700

SOURCE: Targeted Lending Co., LLC

