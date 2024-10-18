Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.: Hikvision achieves TÜV Rheinland Green Product Mark as first in LED display industry

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hikvision") announced that 16 of its LED display products received the Green Product Mark certification from TÜV Rheinland-the first in the LED display industry achieving this distinction. Based on the 2 PfG E 0052/06.2024 standard, this certification highlights compliance with stringent environmental criteria. TÜV Rheinland, with over 150 years of history, is a member of the UN Global Compact and the Global Ecolabelling Network, making its certifications widely recognized.

The certified products include the CW, BW, and other series, covering various mainstream packaging technologies. They passed comprehensive evaluations in product technical compliance, restricted substances control, carbon footprint, and recyclability. Recognized for outstanding environmental performance and sustainability, these products adhere to high green standards throughout.

Hikvision's LED products strictly follow rigorous environmental standards in material selection and production. By using eco-friendly materials, optimizing designs, implementing intelligent manufacturing, and enforcing strict quality control, the products minimize environmental impact throughout their lifecycle. Notably, the casings are made with up to 90% recycled aluminum, and packaging cartons use 100% recycled materials, significantly reducing waste.

Moreover, the new generation of Hikvision's LED products incorporates three energy-saving technologies: flip-chip packaging, common cathode driving, and intelligent power systems. These innovations significantly reduce carbon emissions, standing out among high-energy-consuming industrial products. They also achieve a remarkable reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition to environmental features, these LED products maintain industry-leading quality. They utilize proprietary display control systems for stability and safety. Dynamic energy-saving algorithms automatically recognize high-brightness image details and adjust local brightness seamlessly, providing a comfortable viewing experience while enhancing image quality and reducing energy consumption.

Earning the TÜV Rheinland Green Product Mark certification underscores Hikvision's commitment to green and low-carbon production. The company has consistently invested in green innovation, integrating sustainable design concepts like automation, modularization, and recyclability into product development. By focusing on the entire product lifecycle-from raw materials to end-of-life-Hikvision ensures its products meet green requirements throughout.

Looking ahead, Hikvision will continue to embed sustainability into its operations, promoting social responsibility alongside business growth.

More about Hikvision's LED Products

All raw materials of Hikvision's LED products undergo strict inspections, including tests for photoelectric parameters, environmental adaptability, electrical properties, stability, dimensional accuracy, material characteristics, and appearance, ensuring quality before production.

By deploying intelligent manufacturing equipment-achieving automatic SMT, assembly, aging, packaging, and warehousing-the entire process is fully automated, effectively preventing quality issues. With bases in Hangzhou and Wuhan, and over 20 automated production lines, annual production of Hikvision LED display screens exceeds 500,000 square meters.

Hikvision operates seven laboratories covering EMC, environmental testing, safety regulations, electrical performance, and more, holding certifications such as CNAS, UL, and CCC. These facilities enable LED products to undergo rigorous tests for temperature impact, salt spray, vibration, dissipation, and waterproofing, ensuring stable and reliable operation in various environments.

For more details and updates, please visit the official website of Hikvision Commercial Displays.

