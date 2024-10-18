Tacoma, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - Delight Decking is proud to announce that it is now a TimberTech Platinum Pro-certified company. TimberTech, a provider of high-quality, low-maintenance decking and railing products, reserves this certification to contractors who have demonstrated unmatched expertise and exceptional craftsmanship in decking installation - qualities exemplified by the Tacoma-based contractor.

The certification is also awarded to companies that provide exceptional customer service and uphold TimberTech's values and standards. Delight Decking meets this requirement as it believes in open and honest communication with clients throughout the deck-building process. Another criterion for the recognition is a commitment to safety. The Tacoma-based contractor employs highly trained technicians who expertly manage any challenges that arise during construction.

In addition to recognizing Delight Decking's efforts over the years, the TimberTech Platinum Pro certification benefits homeowners working with the deck builder. One key benefit for clients is access to the latest industry practices. Like in other home improvement and construction spheres, deck building technologies and techniques are fast changing, requiring contractors to always be aware of new ways to actualize clients' dreams. This need is now addressed through the TimberTech certification.

Additionally, homeowners can now be more confident than ever that their experience with Delight Decking will be defined by professionalism and reliability. While the company has always been known to deliver what it promises and keep up with timelines, the certification ensures consistent delivery on promises.

TimberTech also offers extended warranties on products installed by its certified contractors. With the new certification, homeowners working with Delight Decking to install new decks are guaranteed TimberTech's industry-leading warranty coverage, meaning more protection and peace of mind.

With TimberTech Platinum Pro certification, deck contractors like Delight Decking gain exclusive access to premium materials before they become available to the wider market. This means that homeowners in Tacoma now have access to a range of new and premium products. For instance, homeowners planning to build a new deck can trust Delight Decking to source and install sustainable, natural wood-look materials.

The deck builder will also continuously integrate TimberTech's principles into its daily operations. The distributor of decking and railing products is known to advocate for recycling, sustainability, and better manufacturing methods.

In addition to these sustainability efforts, Delight Decking's products embody what wood offers: natural beauty, durability, and long-term value with minimal maintenance. The company is already achieving this through services such as new deck installations, deck repairs, resurfacing, and PVC deck installations.

About Delight Decking:

Delight Decking is a deck-building company that offers European-style building practice, unique designs, and precision cuts. In addition to building beautiful and long-lasting decks, the company is committed to open and honest communication with clients, sustainability, and only using premium products. The certified deck contractors are also highly trained to handle situations that may arise during the construction, guaranteeing safety.

