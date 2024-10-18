Auckland, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - Fyfe Kitchens Auckland Ltd is proud to share that one of its talented designers, Kira Gray, has been awarded the TIDA New Zealand Designer Kitchen of the Year at the Trends International Design Awards 2024. This award acknowledges Kira's exceptional ability to fuse creativity with practicality, placing her among New Zealand's top kitchen designers.

The Trends International Design Awards (TIDA) is a global platform recognizing excellence in design and architecture across multiple categories. The New Zealand Designer Kitchen of the Year award celebrates innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. Kira's award-winning designs embody these qualities, showcasing her talent for creating kitchens that are both visually striking and highly practical for everyday use.

Kira Gray's journey as an interior designer spans over 23 years, with a Bachelor of Design in Interior Spaces earned in 1996. Her passion for creativity, color, and functional design has shaped her career, allowing her to deliver exceptional results for her clients. What sets Kira apart is her vibrant personality and dedication to building strong relationships with her clients. She takes the time to understand their needs and lifestyles, ensuring that every kitchen she designs is a reflection of the family it serves.

As a mother of three and an active sportswoman, Kira has a deep understanding of the demands of family life. Her designs seamlessly blend beauty and function, creating spaces that are as durable as they are elegant. Clients value her ability to turn their ideas into reality, crafting kitchens that not only look stunning but also enhance the functionality of their homes.

Fyfe Kitchens Auckland Ltd has long been committed to delivering high-quality craftsmanship, a principle that drives the company's success. The team's meticulous approach to design ensures that each project is completed with precision, using premium materials that guarantee longevity and resilience. Kira's win at the Trends International Design Awards highlights the company's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in every aspect of its work.

"We are incredibly proud of Kira Gray for winning the TIDA New Zealand Designer Kitchen of the Year award. This recognition is a testament to her exceptional talent, dedication, and the passion she brings to every project. Fyfe Kitchens is committed to delivering the highest standards of design and craftsmanship, and Kira's achievement underscores our continued pursuit of excellence," expressed the management at Fyfe Kitchens Auckland Ltd.

About Fyfe Kitchens Auckland Ltd

With over 50 years of expertise in design and manufacturing, Fyfe Kitchens Auckland Ltd is a leader in the New Zealand kitchen industry. Combining cutting-edge technologies with time-honored craftsmanship, the company has established a reputation for delivering high-quality, innovative kitchen designs. As a New Zealand-owned and operated business, Fyfe Kitchens Auckland Ltd has demonstrated longevity and stability, with a continued focus on excellence and customer satisfaction.

