Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) ("PreveCeutical" or the "Company"), a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Toronto-based Phoenix Corporate Finance Inc. ("Phoenix") as its advisory firm to provide strategic and corporate advisory services relating to potential future transactions.

Pursuant to the engagement, Phoenix has agreed to provide corporate advisory services to the Company with respect to one or more potential strategic transactions, including the potential acquisition or disposition of assets. As consideration for the services, the Company has agreed to pay Phoenix an aggregate of $30,000 plus applicable taxes.

Mr. Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and CEO commented, "As PreveCeutical transitions from R&D into the clinical phase, we believe moving forward will require strategic partnerships and an evolution as to how we approach each of our four research programs. Over the coming months we will dedicate additional resources and human talent to each of the different programs that are specific to the medical field of each therapy."

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

About Phoenix Corporate Finance Inc.

Phoenix Corporate Finance Inc. is an independently owned mid-market corporate finance firm that serves the alternative and secondary funding requirements of Canadian-based companies. The objective of Phoenix is to position its client companies for the optimum number of financing options beyond what is available from banks and other financial institutions. Phoenix specializes in underwriting and procuring equity and debt funding from non-institutional and private capital sources. For more information regarding Phoenix's corporate, commercial, and ICI real estate financing activities, please visit: www.phoenixcorpfinance.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

"Stephen Van Deventer"

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding any potential acquisition or disposition transaction. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company; regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology or pharmaceutical industry adversely affecting the future results or performance of PreveCeutical or BioGene; the Company may not execute on its proposed transaction plans and the Company determining that any proposed transaction is not an optimal strategy. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

