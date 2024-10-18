Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) (OTC Pink: SEHKF) ("Seahawk") Further to the company's previous news releases of June 26, 2024 and October 1, 2024, Seahawk and FLEXGPU have agreed to further extend the deadline for entering into a definitive agreement respecting the transaction which is the subject of their June 25, 2024 letter agreement to November 30, 2024, and to extend the deadline for closing the transaction to February 28, 2025.

Seahawk will provide further updates as it works toward the completion of the transaction, and trading in Seahawk's stock will continue to remain halted.

About Seahawk Gold Corp.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SEAG), the U.S. (OTC Pink: SEHKF). Seahawk is the 100% owner four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

