Colossal Management, LLC: Video: Colossal Shares the Facts About the Fab Over 40 Competition

Fab Over 40 is a competition supporting National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., where one woman over 40 will win $40,000 and appear on the cover of NewBeauty.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / Colossal Management is excited to announce that the moment is here - voting is officially open for the Fab Over 40 competition, a celebration of women who prove that age doesn't define beauty, confidence, or empowerment. One incredible woman will be crowned the champion, taking home the spotlight on the cover of NewBeauty Magazine, enjoying a lavish spa-cation, and walking away with an impressive $40,000 in cash.

Colossal launches Fab Over 40 in October to help spread the word about breast cancer awareness

Colossal, the leading professional fundraiser, has released a video that explains the exciting facts of the competition to inform the public what it's all about. They also encourage people to visit the Rules page on the Fab Over 40 website.

Fab Over 40 - A Legitimate Opportunity

Colossal is proud to partner with NewBeauty, the ultimate guide to all things beauty, and bring together a powerhouse community. This competition isn't just about looking fabulous - it's about redefining beauty standards, celebrating confidence, and lifting the voices of women over 40. Together, they are proving that beauty has no expiration date! For the first time ever, the Fab Over 40 champion will appear on the cover of NewBeauty while sharing her unique story inside.

Last year, Gina DeSimone (pictured) took the title. She is a licensed child psychologist living her best life at 43 through practicing yoga, running marathons, and inspiring others. Read her story in the 2024 Spring Issue.

Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness

The Fab Over 40 competition isn't just about celebrating beauty - it's also about making a difference. Since 2022, Fab Over 40 has raised an incredible $18 million for National Breast Cancer Foundation, directly supporting their critical work in early detection, education, and life-saving support services. Learn about how grant partnerships work here.

Meet Your Host: The Unstoppable Cathy Rankin

The one and only Cathy Rankin, an icon of fabulousness herself, will guide participating women through this thrilling competition. Rankin will keep the energy high and foster camaraderie and fun among the participants, proving that age is nothing but a number!

Special Appearance by Dolores Catania

Returning for another year, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania graces the competition with her elegance and strength. A true advocate of philanthropy and self-empowerment, Catania is a shining example of over-40 beauty and grace, inspiring women everywhere to embrace their journey.

Fab Over 40 Sponsors

Colossal issues a special shoutout to its incredible sponsors. Fab Over 40 is proud to collaborate with TestTube, NewBeauty's exclusive subscription box that delivers expert-curated beauty products to keep you glowing, and BeautyPass, an invite-only membership that offers members exclusive deals, gifts, and VIP access to premium beauty events.

For more information on Colossal and the Competition, visit votefab40.com and colossal.org.

