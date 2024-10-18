Rev Up for the Red Box Restoration Grand Opening Party

Where Art, Cars, and Fun Collide - Join Us for a Night of Unforgettable Experiences
AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / Austin, buckle up for an epic night out. Red Box Restoration is throwing a Grand Opening event you won't want to miss, and it's all free. That's right - we're bringing together art, cars, food, and fun for a Saturday night packed with excitement.
Why You Should Be There:
Live Mural Magic: Watch the insanely talented Color Cartel create a vibrant masterpiece right before your eyes. Art meets automotive in the coolest way possible.
Exclusive Giveaways: Feeling lucky? We've got exclusive prizes ready for you, just for showing up.
Food & Drinks: Delicious bites and refreshing drinks-what more could you ask for? Come hungry and ready to indulge.
Vendor Fair: Explore unique finds from local vendors and shop to your heart's content.
Car Showcase: Feast your eyes on the most jaw-dropping cars Austin offers. If you're a car lover, this is your moment.
This isn't just another event - it's the event. Bring your friends and family, and get ready for a night you'll be talking about for weeks.
And let's not forget why we're celebrating. Red Box Restoration is Austin's ultimate destination for:
Paint Correction
Livery Design & Installation
Paint Protection Film
Carbon Collective Ceramics
Reconditioning
Our team is trained, certified, insured, and ready to make your ride look better than ever.
RSVP Now: It's free, so what are you waiting for? Reserve your spot at https://posh.vip/e/grand-opening-event and mark your calendar for the best Saturday night in town.
When & Where:
Red Box Restoration
Saturday, October 26th
6 PM - 10 PM
8408 Annalise Dr. Suite 130 Austin Texas 78744
Get ready for an evening of unforgettable vibes, incredible cars, live art, and more. Whether you're a car enthusiast or just looking for something exciting to do, we've got you covered.
Let's make this Grand Opening the event of the season. See you there!
Contact Information:
Justin McClung
Founder
info@redbox-restoration.com
512-762-9069
SOURCE: Red Box Restoration
