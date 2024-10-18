Rev Up for the Red Box Restoration Grand Opening Party

Where Art, Cars, and Fun Collide - Join Us for a Night of Unforgettable Experiences

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / Austin, buckle up for an epic night out. Red Box Restoration is throwing a Grand Opening event you won't want to miss, and it's all free. That's right - we're bringing together art, cars, food, and fun for a Saturday night packed with excitement.

Why You Should Be There:

Live Mural Magic : Watch the insanely talented Color Cartel create a vibrant masterpiece right before your eyes. Art meets automotive in the coolest way possible.

Exclusive Giveaways : Feeling lucky? We've got exclusive prizes ready for you, just for showing up.

Food & Drinks : Delicious bites and refreshing drinks-what more could you ask for? Come hungry and ready to indulge.

Vendor Fair : Explore unique finds from local vendors and shop to your heart's content.

Car Showcase: Feast your eyes on the most jaw-dropping cars Austin offers. If you're a car lover, this is your moment.

This isn't just another event - it's the event. Bring your friends and family, and get ready for a night you'll be talking about for weeks.

And let's not forget why we're celebrating. Red Box Restoration is Austin's ultimate destination for:

Paint Correction

Livery Design & Installation

Paint Protection Film

Carbon Collective Ceramics

Reconditioning

Our team is trained, certified, insured, and ready to make your ride look better than ever.

RSVP Now: It's free, so what are you waiting for? Reserve your spot at https://posh.vip/e/grand-opening-event and mark your calendar for the best Saturday night in town.

When & Where:

Red Box Restoration

Saturday, October 26th

6 PM - 10 PM

8408 Annalise Dr. Suite 130 Austin Texas 78744

Get ready for an evening of unforgettable vibes, incredible cars, live art, and more. Whether you're a car enthusiast or just looking for something exciting to do, we've got you covered.

Let's make this Grand Opening the event of the season. See you there!

Contact Information:

Justin McClung

Founder

info@redbox-restoration.com

512-762-9069

SOURCE: Red Box Restoration

View the original press release on newswire.com.