Inspired by the personal experiences of Shilo Nicolls, founder and CEO of Legacy Life Group, the program was born from a deep understanding of the challenges single parents face in safeguarding their families' financial future.

"As a single mother, I've always prioritized my children's financial security in case of the unexpected," said Nicolls. "The 'Single Parent Protection' program stems from this personal journey and is aimed at helping other single parents ensure their children are protected."

Key Features of the "Single Parent Protection" Program:

Customized policies tailored to the specific needs of single-parent families

Flexible premium structures to accommodate various financial situations

Complimentary one-on-one insurance consultations to provide personalized guidance

These policies go beyond standard life insurance, offering features that protect families in worst-case scenarios. "Our policies offer flexibility and value that can benefit both parents and their children as beneficiaries over time," Nicolls explained.

Recognizing that financial circumstances often change, Legacy Life Group has incorporated adjustable premium structures into the program. "For most people, this won't be the last policy they purchase," Nicolls noted. "We ensure that as their situations evolve, their coverage adapts to keep them protected."

A cornerstone of the program is the one-on-one consultations offered at no charge, allowing participants to receive personalized advice tailored to their individual needs. "We take the time to fully understand each family's unique situation," said Nicolls. "Our mission is to work together to create the best possible plan for peace of mind and long-term financial protection."

Championing Single Parents in the Workforce

In addition to the program's launch, Legacy Life Group has pledged to actively recruit single parents, recognizing the valuable perspectives and experiences they bring. "We're building a community within our company," Nicolls shared. "By sharing my story and connecting with others who've faced similar challenges, we're finding amazing talent and creating a supportive environment."

Nicolls' personal journey as a single parent also influenced her entrepreneurial path. "As a single mom juggling work schedules, finding babysitters, and relying on family help, finding a work environment that was flexible enough for my needs was difficult. That's a big part of why I decided to build my own businesses," she shared.

A New Standard for the Industry

Legacy Life Group believes the "Single Parent Protection" program could inspire broader change within the insurance industry. "There's a real, unmet need for tailored insurance solutions for single parents," said Nicolls. "We hope other companies take notice and start addressing this underserved market."

Looking ahead, Legacy Life Group aims to make the "Single Parent Protection" program a core part of its offerings. "We want to be the go-to agency for single parents," Nicolls emphasized. "When they come to us, they'll know they're getting an honest conversation and a plan they can trust."

The launch of this program marks a significant step forward in addressing the financial security needs of single-parent families, a demographic often overlooked in the insurance space. Through its combination of tailored policies, flexible premium structures, and personalized support, Legacy Life Group aims to provide lasting financial protection and peace of mind to this community.

About Legacy Life Group:

Legacy Life Group is a leading provider of innovative life insurance solutions. Founded by Shilo Nicolls, the company is dedicated to addressing the unique financial protection needs of diverse families, with a special focus on single-parent households. Through its customized policies, flexible structures, and personalized service, Legacy Life Group is committed to ensuring financial security and peace of mind for its clients.

