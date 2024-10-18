Anzeige
Freitag, 18.10.2024
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
PR Newswire
18.10.2024 22:18 Uhr
101 Leser
Mikko Rautiainen Secures a Spot in Holland's Got Talent Semifinals - Filmikko announces

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finnish performer Mikko Rautiainen, known for his nasal recorder act, has advanced to the semifinals of Holland's Got Talent. Rautiainen, who gained widespread attention following his previous performance, impressed both the judges and the audience in the qualification round with a new act that combined recorder playing, comedy, and mind reading.

Mikko in Holland's Got Talent

Rautiainen's performance in this round consisted of an aria "Der Hölle Rache" from Mozart's Magic Flute and Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" which guaranteed his place in the semifinals. Mikko's performances has garnered over 5 million views in 10 days, and Rautiainen also broke a Guinness World Record for the most appearances in Got Talent franchises worldwide, having performed in 10 different countries.

Kleine Komedie Performance in Amsterdam

In addition to his television appearances, Rautiainen will also perform at the Kleine Komedie Theatre in Amsterdam on Monday, October 21, as part of Lady Marmalade's 16th-anniversary celebration. The event, titled Lady Marmalade & Friends: IN OUR PRIME!, will feature several performers from the cabaret and drag world. Rautiainen will bring his unique nasal recorder act to the celebration, which has gained recognition for its originality and humor.

Future Plans

Rautiainen will continue his career with ambitious plans for the future. In 2025, he will embark on a tour across the Netherlands, combining music with comedy and magic. Later that year, he plans to perform in Las Vegas, where he will add new elements to his act.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530721/Mikko_Rautiainen.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mikko-rautiainen-secures-a-spot-in-hollands-got-talent-semifinals--filmikko-announces-302276444.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
