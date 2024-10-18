Anzeige
Freitag, 18.10.2024
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2024 23:14 Uhr
Trappe Digital: The Business Storytelling Podcast Celebrates Milestone 700th Episode

It all started as a traditional podcast, then came the live stream, and then TV picked it up. Seven hundred episodes in is worth celebrating.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA/ ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / The Business Storytelling Podcast, hosted by content marketing expert Christoph Trappe, is set to livestream its landmark 700th episode. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the podcast, which has become a go-to resource for marketers and business professionals seeking expert insights on storytelling and content strategy to drive revenue growth.

Host Christoph Trappe

Host Christoph Trappe
Host Christoph Trappe gets ready for another podcast episode.

Since its inception in 2019, The Business Storytelling Podcast has evolved from solo episodes featuring Trappe's expertise to interviews with some of the most influential voices in marketing and business. The podcast's growth led to it being livestreamed starting in 2020. The success with live episodes inspired Trappe to pen "Going Live: Live-streaming for the Win," a book that shares his experiences and best practices.

In 2021, DBTV picked up the show, and it remains one of its longest-running talk shows to date on the TV station's weekday schedule.

"When I started this podcast, I never imagined we'd reach 700 episodes or over half a million downloads and views," said Trappe. "The support from our listeners and the willingness of industry leaders to share their knowledge has been incredible. The connections I've made are just incredible. Livestreaming added a new dimension to our conversations. Ending up on TV - daily - was another milestone. And so is the 700th episode."

Previous guests have included:

  • David Avrin

  • Kate Bradley Chernis

  • Michael Brenner

  • Scott Brinker

  • Tamara Burkett

  • Andy Crestodina

  • Dana DiTomaso

  • Donna Bungard

  • Lindsey Gamble

  • Seth Godin

  • Allyson Havener

  • Rob Meyerson

  • Chima Mmeje

  • Kristina Podnar

  • Joe Pulizzi

  • Barry Schwartz

  • David Meerman Scott

  • Jay Schwedelson

  • Helen Todd

  • Brett Townsend

  • Purna Virji

Thanks to all the guests for taking the time to join me for a lively and informative 24-minute conversation.

"Listeners and viewers of "The Business Storytelling Podcast' like the sizzle with their steak," said Trappe. "They want to be educated and have fun while at it."

The Business Storytelling Podcast has garnered numerous accolades, including being named a Top 5 storytelling podcast and ranking in the Top 1.5 percent of global podcasts. With over half a million downloads and listeners in more than 100 countries, the show continues to influence and educate marketers and business people worldwide.

The 700th episode will be livestreamed on LinkedIn and YouTube. It will be available soon after on traditional podcast channels and DBTV.

For more information about The Business Storytelling Podcast or to listen to past episodes, visit: christophtrappe.com/podcast.

About The Business Storytelling Podcast

Hosted by Christoph Trappe, The Business Storytelling Podcast connects listeners with expert tips on telling better business stories to drive results. The show features conversations with industry leaders and practical advice for implementing effective storytelling strategies in marketing and business communications.

Contact Information

Christoph Trappe
Podcaster
ctrappe@gmail.com
31938999853

SOURCE: ChristophTrappe.com

