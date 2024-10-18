Garden City, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. (ASK4SAM), a leading personal injury law firm based in New York City, is expanding its focus on handling delayed cancer and stroke diagnosis cases in Brooklyn, the Bronx, and other boroughs. The firm is committed to helping individuals and families affected by medical malpractice where timely diagnoses could have prevented serious injury or death.

Delayed diagnosis, particularly involving cancer and stroke, continues to be a significant issue for patients throughout New York City. Many suffer severe health consequences when these conditions are not promptly identified or treated. Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. has a proven track record of advocating for victims of medical negligence, working to secure justice for those who have experienced unnecessary pain and suffering due to delays in critical diagnoses.

Medical malpractice occurs when healthcare providers fail to meet the required standard of care, leading to harm. In cases of delayed cancer diagnoses or stroke misdiagnoses, the consequences can be catastrophic, including brain damage or even death. A dedicated legal team can guide victims through this challenging process, ensuring their rights are protected.

Medical malpractice claims often stem from surgical errors, anesthesia mistakes, or medication mishaps. These failures, such as misreading medical records or using improper surgical tools, can result in avoidable injuries like cerebral palsy or brain trauma. When these errors occur, malpractice lawsuits hold negligent healthcare professionals accountable.

Birth injuries, emergency room errors, and misdiagnoses are often the result of a healthcare provider's failure to deliver proper care. When such negligence occurs, personal injury attorneys can help hold the responsible parties accountable and seek justice for affected families. While these cases are often complex, a skilled legal team can work towards a favorable verdict and ensure victims are compensated for their suffering.

For families impacted by nursing home abuse, hospital malpractice, or emergency room errors, navigating the legal process can be overwhelming. A medical malpractice attorney provides the legal experience necessary to help ensure victims receive compensation for medical expenses, rehabilitation, and other losses related to inadequate care. Working on a contingency fee basis, these attorneys alleviate financial burdens by collecting fees only if a successful settlement or verdict is achieved.





Medical malpractice claims, whether involving diagnostic errors, unnecessary surgeries, or hospital negligence, require detailed examinations of medical records and expert testimony. Medical experts help determine if healthcare providers adhered to reasonable care standards. If a breach of these standards is found, a claim for compensation can be pursued, helping victims recover from the harm caused by medical negligence.

Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. has an experienced legal team specializing in medical malpractice claims, guiding injured patients through the process and striving for justice. The firm's medical malpractice team works tirelessly to secure fair compensation for victims.

Operating on a contingency basis, the firm seeks to ease the burden of litigation and achieve the best possible outcomes for those harmed by negligent healthcare providers.

Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. has extensive experience navigating New York's complex medical malpractice laws and representing clients across Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, Long Island, and Nassau/Suffolk. The firm is dedicated to securing justice for individuals impacted by negligent medical care.

About Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. | Brooklyn

Silberstein, Awad, and Miklos, P.C., known as ASK4SAM, is a distinguished personal injury law firm based in New York City. With a steadfast commitment to client advocacy and justice, ASK4SAM specializes in a wide array of personal injury cases, including car and truck accidents, medical malpractice, workplace injuries, and pedestrian accidents. The firm serves clients across all NYC boroughs, including the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan, providing expert legal guidance and dedicated representation. Renowned for their comprehensive approach and successful track record, the attorneys at ASK4SAM are dedicated to securing maximum compensation and ensuring the rights of their clients are upheld. For more information, visit ASK4SAM.net or call 877-ASK4SAM.

