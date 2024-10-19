Corcoran Reverie: The Retreat at Innerarity Sells Out: Luxury Waterfront Homes in Innerarity Point a Huge Success

Premier Gulf Coast Community Reaches 100% Sales as Buyers Seek High-End Coastal Living and Stunning Bay Views

INNERARITY POINT, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / The Retreat at Innerarity, a premier waterfront community, has officially sold out, marking a remarkable success for the Gulf Coast's real estate market. This highly sought-after development, orchestrated by Daphne, AL, developer 68 Ventures, listed by Kersten Bowman of Corcoran Reverie and Anderson Reed of Bellator Real Estate & Development, offered a limited opportunity for buyers seeking luxury coastal living.

The Retreat at Innerarity

A Landmark in Gulf Coast Luxury, Now Sold Out





"Connecting buyers with this extraordinary development has been an incredible experience," said Kersten Bowman of Corcoran Reverie. "The strength of Corcoran Reverie is in the talent and dedication of its agents, and I'm proud to be part of a firm that prioritizes personalized service and market expertise. I'm thrilled that so many families and individuals will now create lasting memories and enjoy the lifestyle that comes with owning a home here."

Since its launch in January 2023, The Retreat at Innerarity's 27 residences, offering a mix of 2- and 3-bedroom units with 2.5 bathrooms and approximately 1,333 square feet of sophisticated living space, has captivated primary homeowners, second-home buyers, and investors alike. The development's open-concept design, luxury finishes, and panoramic bay views have set a new benchmark for waterfront living on Innerarity Point. Each unit was meticulously crafted with high-end features, including white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and expansive balconies. Residents were drawn to the serene coastal aesthetic and the convenience of nearby amenities, making The Retreat at Innerarity a standout community.

"The success of The Retreat at Innerarity highlights the strong demand for waterfront living on the Gulf Coast," said Anderson Reed of Bellator Real Estate. "It has been a privilege to work alongside Kersten and the Corcoran Reverie team to bring this unique development to market. Of course, this achievement wouldn't have been possible without the exceptional product provided by the entire 68 Ventures team."

Corcoran Reverie, a leader in luxury real estate and new developments, attributes its success to the expertise and dedication of its agents. Their in-depth market knowledge, attention to detail, and client-focused approach have been instrumental in the swift sellout of The Retreat at Innerarity. This achievement further reinforces the brokerage's reputation as the go-to partner for high-end residential developments. For information on upcoming projects, please email newdev@corcoranreverie.com.

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group LLC - a leading residential real estate brokerage firm headquartered in New York City - is a locally owned high-end brokerage specializing in the luxury home market in the greater Nashville area and across Northwest Florida from Destin to Panama City and the coastal communities along 30A. With a 170+ agent team led by broker and owner Hilary Farnum-Fasth and partner Jacob Watkins and offices in 30A, Destin, Panama City, and Nashville, Corcoran Reverie was ranked #1 office ranking in Northwest Florida based on closed office sales volume of over $750 million in its first year as a Corcoran affiliate and $1.12 billion in 2021. Throughout the entire network, Corcoran is home to more than 160 offices and more than 5,700 agents in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide.

Contact Information

Corey Birger

Chief Operating Office

corey.birger@corcorangroup.com

850.454.6693

SOURCE: Corcoran Reverie

View the original press release on newswire.com.