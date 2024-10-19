Nel ASA, the Norwegian hydrogen specialist, has once again failed to meet investor expectations with its latest quarterly results. Despite a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous year, the figures for the third quarter failed to impress. The company's order intake and backlog both showed significant declines, raising concerns among analysts and shareholders. The Nel ASA stock came under pressure, dropping 4.81% to $0.38505 on October 18, 2024.

Analysts Maintain Cautious Stance

Following the disappointing results, several analysts have reassessed their positions. Experts at ABG Sundal Collier maintain their cautious outlook, rating the stock as "Hold" with a price target of 4.00 Norwegian Kroner. The company's persistent struggle to achieve profitability has raised questions about its long-term viability. Despite Nel ASA's leading position in hydrogen technology, its financial performance continues to lag behind expectations, leaving investors increasingly skeptical about its future prospects.

