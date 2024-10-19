The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) system, focusing on four accidents where adverse weather conditions impaired visibility. This probe, affecting approximately 2.4 million vehicles, aims to assess the system's ability to recognize and respond to poor visibility scenarios. The news has rattled investors, potentially putting pressure on Tesla's stock price and casting a shadow over the company's ambitious plans in the autonomous driving sector.

Musk's Vision Faces Scrutiny

Despite safety concerns, Tesla CEO Elon Musk remains committed to his autonomous driving goals. The company plans to introduce a version of FSD capable of operating without human supervision in Texas and California next year, with intentions to produce driverless robotaxis without steering wheels or pedals by 2026. However, experts view these objectives skeptically, particularly due to Tesla's reliance on camera-based technology rather than more expensive sensor systems used by competitors. This ongoing investigation could potentially delay market introduction and shake investor confidence in Tesla's technological edge.

