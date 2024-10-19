Saratoga Springs, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - Saratoga Maple, a producer of premium maple syrup in the Adirondacks, is announcing the availability of new holiday gift bundles. These carefully selected collections highlight the company's signature products and provide options for both personal and corporate gifting during the holiday season.

Among the offerings is the Best Breakfast Gift Basket, which includes NY Maple Syrup, gourmet buttermilk pancake mix, cinnamon-infused maple sugar, and other maple-inspired items. This collection is designed to offer a complete breakfast experience, with both decorative and shipping-friendly packaging options.





For those considering Christmas gifts for parents, the Deluxe NY Maple Syrup Gift Box presents a thoughtful option. It contains the company's most popular items, including maple leaf candies, maple drops, and pancake mix. Another option, the Maple Lover's Gift Basket, features maple syrup, walnut toppings, maple jelly, and drop candies.

The Bourbon Maple Gift Basket caters to those with a preference for unique flavors, containing a 200 mL glass flask of barrel-aged bourbon maple syrup, bourbon maple cream, and complimentary breakfast products. Saratoga Maple also offers a Maple Syrup Subscription service, delivering curated product assortments over three months. Each month introduces new items, including traditional and bourbon syrups, maple creams, and confectioneries.





Saratoga Maple also provides custom corporate gift solutions for companies seeking to recognize employees or clients. Businesses can use an online form to specify budgets and delivery preferences, with the option to include personalized notes. This service allows for tailored gifting that aligns with corporate requirements.

Since its founding in 2010, Saratoga Maple has grown from a small family operation into a regional producer of high-quality maple products. The introduction of these holiday gift bundles reflects the company's continued commitment to craftsmanship and customer satisfaction.

About Saratoga Maple:

Saratoga Maple is a family-owned business that began in 2010 to produce Adirondack maple syrup on family land. Since then, the company has grown from producing a few buckets using a hobby evaporator to offering a full range of products. The company sells maple syrup, maple cream, bourbon, and other products crafted from the heart of the Adirondacks.

