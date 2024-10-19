Bellevue, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - Orca Roofing & Exteriors has been named a finalist for the prestigious Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Awards for Ethics in the Medium Business category for Washington State. This award honors companies that demonstrate exceptional commitment to ethical business practices, building trust with customers and the community.

Being named a finalist highlights Orca Roofing & Exteriors' dedication to transparency, integrity, and exceptional client service in the roofing and exterior industry. The recognition reflects the company's ongoing efforts to uphold the highest standards of ethics in all aspects of their operations.

The Bellevue roofing company prioritizes clear communication, and detailed project planning, and assigns dedicated project managers to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for every client. From the initial consultation to the final cleanup, the company strives to exceed client expectations and deliver exceptional results, using high-quality products without compromising on the details.

The company understands that a roof is more than just a structural element-it is crucial to protecting a home and the homeowner's peace of mind. With this in mind, Orca Roofing & Exteriors takes a meticulous, detail-oriented approach to every roofing project, whether a minor repair or a full replacement.

Orca Roofing & Exteriors also offers a wide range of energy-efficient solutions, including spray foam insulation, rolled roofing, and foam roofing, helping homeowners reduce energy loss and lower utility costs. Their roof cleaning services promote the longevity of the roof, protect against pest infestation, and enhance energy efficiency.

In addition to residential projects, Orca Roofing & Exteriors extends its expertise to commercial roofing, providing services such as material selection, roof restoration, cleaning, and inspections to ensure the long-term performance of commercial buildings.

The company also offers exterior services including custom deck installation, new siding, and gutter installation, making Orca Roofing & Exteriors a comprehensive solution for residential and commercial clients.

As the only Brava Preferred Contractor in Washington State, Orca Roofing & Exteriors underscores its commitment to sustainability by offering eco-friendly products and emphasizing recycling practices throughout the installation process.

About Orca Roofing & Exteriors:

Orca Roofing & Exteriors is a women-owned business bringing diversity and a unique perspective to the roofing industry. The team believes in timely and clear communication while preventing disruptions to normal property operations. Thus, the company has invested in equipment to minimize debris and nails around the yard. Each crew is trained and certified for the roofing material and installation process to cater to the client's unique demands.

