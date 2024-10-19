Curio Digital Therapeutics Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Women's Maternal Mental Healthcare with its MamaLift and MamaLift Plus Solutions

MamaLift ensures personalized care tailored to each woman's journey through motherhood, empowering them to manage stress, embrace joy, and reduce the risk of depression and anxiety during and after pregnancy.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan assessed the women's health digital therapeutics industry, and based on its analysis results, recognizes Curio Digital Therapeutics with the 2024 Global New Product Innovation Award. The company is a leading developer of innovative digital health solutions focused on women's mental health. It utilizes a predictive algorithm for early identification and triage of common mental health disorders affecting women, turning data into actionable insights. Curio then offers cutting-edge digital self-guided cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) programs integrated with live health coaches, providing on-demand care. It makes mental health support accessible to women globally, applying consistent scientific principles across different regions to address common mental and behavioral disorders. Its platform mitigates the stigma surrounding mental health issues by offering anonymity, thus empowering women to seek assistance with greater freedom and confidence.

Curio's MamaLift is a general wellness product that manages neurobehavioral symptoms during pregnancy and postpartum period. It empowers mothers to manage stress, anxiety, and other neurobehavioral symptoms by providing bite-sized digital doses of CBT, evidence-based self management tools, insightful trackers, and on-demand access to health coaches. Curio's "digital dose" approach uniquely ensures user-friendliness, requiring only 10 minutes of daily engagement. It caters to the busy lives of mothers, offering flexibility with audio, visual, reading and gamification options tailored to individual preferences. The platform simplifies complex mental health challenges into small, interactive, manageable tasks, facilitating easy integration into daily routines. Its feedback loop allows users to rate their experiences and provide free-text comments on each module for continuous improvement, keeping the platform responsive and user-focused. Available 24/7, it provides continuous support through adaptable self-guided modules customized to each user's unique needs based on cultural values, nutritional habits, and personal lifestyles, ensuring personalized care throughout their motherhood journey.

Manuel Albornoz, Best Practices Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan, observed "Curio distinguishes itself by building the largest body of evidence, with seven clinical studies published, and delivering a remarkable 5:1 return on investment. Curio's comprehensive, AI-driven platform excels in early identification and risk stratification, significantly improving mental health outcomes for women."

Curio's MamaLift Plus, on the other hand, is a prescription-only digital therapeutic solution intended to provide neurobehavioral interventions to patients aged at least 22 years, as an adjunct to clinician-managed outpatient care. It treats mild to moderate postpartum depression by improving a patient's symptoms of depression. MamaLift Plus delivers digital Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Behavioral Activation Therapy (BAT), Interpersonal Therapy (IPT), and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) for postpartum depression. These neurobehavioral treatments focus on addressing the maladaptive behaviors, routines, and dysfunctional thoughts that perpetuate during postpartum depression. Integrating and personalizing multiple therapeutic modalities, the company provides a robust, user-centered experience, fostering better engagement and more meaningful health outcomes. With a strong focus on quality, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive reporting, Curio sets new standards in women's healthcare, making it a market leader in digital therapeutics for mental health.

"Curio platform's high adherence underscores its effectiveness in maintaining user engagement and delivering consistent mental health benefits. The company employs cutting-edge neurobehavioral therapy programs to address risk factors for postpartum depression. The program's daily learning modules foster essential psychological skills such as emotion regulation, psychological flexibility, and self-compassion, providing mothers with the tools they need to navigate the challenges of motherhood," added Supriya Lal Kundu, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

