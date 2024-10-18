Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) ("Val-d'Or Mining" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Val-d'Or, Québec, and by telephone conference, on October 18, 2024.

At the Meeting, shareholders re-elected the five incumbent directors, being Louis Doyle, Deborah Honig, Glenn J. Mullan, Lukas Shewchuk and Dr. C. Jens Zinke. Shareholders appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as Val-d'Or Mining's auditor for the ensuing year and re-approved the previously adopted 10% rolling stock option incentive plan.

In addition, shareholders approved, by a special resolution, the alteration of the Company's articles to include mandatory procedures for nominations of persons for election as directors, including advance notice and disclosure requirements for nominations by shareholders.

Following the Meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee and its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board also appointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer: Glenn J. Mullan Lead Director: Louis Doyle Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary: Rico De Vega Chief Operating Officer: Dr. C. Jens Zinke Vice President, Exploration: Michael Rosatelli

The Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to its directors and officers entitling the purchase of an aggregate 576,000 common shares at a per share price of $0.065 for a period of 5 years.

