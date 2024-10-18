Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 19.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie steigt um 225%! Ist ein Kupfer-Engpass im Gange?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.10.2024 23:29 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (the "Company") - "Annual Meeting Voting Results "

Clifton Mining Company held its annual meeting at 12:30 pm on October 11, 2024 at the Fox Hollow Golf Club in American Fork, Utah. The Company reports that shareholders approved the election of each of the two (2) director nominees. Each director nominee received affirmative votes from approximately 66% or more of the shares voted, excluding abstentions and broker non-votes, as follows (all percentages are rounded):

Director Nominee (Term)

For

Stanley J. Cutler (Term expiring 2027)

93 %



Robert J. Holladay (Term expiring 2027)

71 %

Shareholders also ratified the appointment of MAC Accounting Group, LLP as the Company's independent auditors, with affirmative votes from approximately 91% of the shares voted. The Board of Directors had recommended a vote for this proposal.

Two reports were given at the meeting, one from Paul Schwitzer, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for American Biotech Labs, LLC a wholly owned American Silver, LLC entity, of which the Company is a Member. Mr. Schwitzer reported that product sales for 2024 are currently up more than 20% over 2023, with the current profit margin also increasing to around 15%, due to lower legal expenses and some better discounts due to increased quantity purchases. Amazon sales have also grown significantly over the past two years. A remarkable 70% of first-time users have re-ordered the products. The company has continued to focus on increasing sales in the medical supply markets.

Jerry North, consulting geologist, provided a summary of the extensive report he completed on the Clifton properties. He identified five major areas in which the underlying geology along with his sampling merit further exploration. Mr. North also indicated that there is information on a potential mineral deposit of Wollastonite. Wollastonite (CaSiO3) is widely used in ceramics, in paints (increasing durability), in plastics and rubber (increasing tensile and flexural strength), and in construction (as a substitute for asbestos), and recently, in cement and concrete.

The meeting adjourned at 2:30 pm.

Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN".

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

SOURCE Clifton Mining Company

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.