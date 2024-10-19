BESTILL Introduces Versatile Garbage Disposal Air Switch Kit for High-Powered Garbage Disposals

BESTILL, a leading brand offering a wide range of high-quality, great-looking kitchen and bathroom accessories. To meet the increased demands of home remodeling, BESTILL introduces an innovative product: the Garbage Disposal Air Switch Kit, a reliable and efficient solution for high-powered garbage disposals.

The BESTILL Air Switch Kit features a hands-free pneumatic design for ease of use and a UL-recognized power module for safety during busy kitchen activities.Compared to the traditional wall switch, this island installation design is a safer alternative. Designed to support high-powered food waste disposers up to 2.5 horsepower, it meets home improvement and remodeling needs.

Additionally, the sink top switch kit is also available in 9 finishes, such as common matte black, brushed nickel, chrome, as well as exquisite brushed gold, oil rubbed bronze, antique copper, allowing seamless integration into contemporary and minimalist kitchen designs. The solid brass button cover ensures durability and a premium aesthetic, aligning with high-end kitchen appliances.

Versatility is a key aspect, as the kit is compatible with all major garbage disposals and dishwashers. The drain holes under the button can prevent water flowing into the push button even if operating with wet hands. The UL certification also ensures adherence to high safety and performance standards.

BESTILL Garbage Disposal Air Switch Kit is straightforward of the installation and can be mounted on various countertop materials, including stainless steel, granite and marble. The cordless power control box can save more space and does not need to drill holes in the wall. Simply plug it into the wall socket and enjoy the advantages of saving both time and money.

As families prepare for festive gatherings and holiday meals, the BESTILL Air Switch Kit presents a practical solution to improve kitchen efficiency and facilitate post-meal cleanups. This hands-free operation of garbage disposals simplifies waste management, especially during busy cooking and cleanup sessions, without worrying about potential damages or safety risks.

About BESTILL

BESTILL is dedicated to producing high-quality kitchen and bathroom accessories that prioritize safety, durability, and ease of use. The company's product range, from air switch kits to sink accessories, aims to enhance everyday household tasks. Please visit their website BESTILL store on Amazon for more information about BESTILL and its innovations Garbage Disposal Air Switch Kit.

