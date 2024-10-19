King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSHRC Pioneers Cancer Treatment with Breakthrough Therapies and Exceptional Outcomes





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is revolutionizing cancer treatment in the region with transformative therapies like CAR-T cell therapy and CRISPR gene editing. With over 40 years of expertise, KFSHRC has emerged as a global leader in delivering breakthrough personalized cancer care.

In 2023, the Oncology Centre of Excellence treated 25% of all cancer cases in Saudi Arabia, achieving an overall recovery rate of 50% and an outstanding 90% recovery rate for leukemia patients.

As one of the few global centers offering CAR T-cell therapy, KFSHRC has transformed blood cancer treatment by reprogramming patients' immune cells. Since 2021, over 100 patients have been treated, including its first case involving a 13-year-old leukemia patient. In 2023, 59 CAR T-cell therapies were administered, a 62% increase, with a 97% five-year survival rate for pediatric renal tumors. KFSHRC has pioneered local CAR T-cell production to expand access and reduce costs.

KFSHRC's pediatric oncology program, based at the King Fahd National Center for Children's Cancer (KFNCCC), also continues to be a beacon of hope, boasting a 92% for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). With over 3,000 pediatric stem cell transplants completed, KFSHRC has localized critical treatments, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment abroad.

KFSHRC is also advancing genomic medicine with CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing and personalized cancer therapies, including the Kingdom's first genetically engineered mice for rare disease research. Gene therapy trials for hemophilia A and PNH have improved outcomes and reduced costs.

Expanding its role in immunology and genomic research, KFSHRC continues to adopt a patient-first approach to delivering life-saving therapies and transforming care globally.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.saor contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

