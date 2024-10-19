Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 19.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie steigt um 225%! Ist ein Kupfer-Engpass im Gange?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.10.2024 14:22 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSHRC Pioneers Cancer Treatment with Breakthrough Therapies and Exceptional Outcomes

KFSHRC Pioneers Cancer Treatment with Breakthrough Therapies and Exceptional Outcomes

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is revolutionizing cancer treatment in the region with transformative therapies like CAR-T cell therapy and CRISPR gene editing. With over 40 years of expertise, KFSHRC has emerged as a global leader in delivering breakthrough personalized cancer care.

In 2023, the Oncology Centre of Excellence treated 25% of all cancer cases in Saudi Arabia, achieving an overall recovery rate of 50% and an outstanding 90% recovery rate for leukemia patients.

As one of the few global centers offering CAR T-cell therapy, KFSHRC has transformed blood cancer treatment by reprogramming patients' immune cells. Since 2021, over 100 patients have been treated, including its first case involving a 13-year-old leukemia patient. In 2023, 59 CAR T-cell therapies were administered, a 62% increase, with a 97% five-year survival rate for pediatric renal tumors. KFSHRC has pioneered local CAR T-cell production to expand access and reduce costs.

KFSHRC's pediatric oncology program, based at the King Fahd National Center for Children's Cancer (KFNCCC), also continues to be a beacon of hope, boasting a 92% for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). With over 3,000 pediatric stem cell transplants completed, KFSHRC has localized critical treatments, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment abroad.

KFSHRC is also advancing genomic medicine with CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing and personalized cancer therapies, including the Kingdom's first genetically engineered mice for rare disease research. Gene therapy trials for hemophilia A and PNH have improved outcomes and reduced costs.

Expanding its role in immunology and genomic research, KFSHRC continues to adopt a patient-first approach to delivering life-saving therapies and transforming care globally.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.saor contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

Media Contact:
Essam AlZahrani
+966 55 525 4429
mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4be2976d-d0b1-4ac1-a07c-4fb5015c611a


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.