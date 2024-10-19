White Plains, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2024) - McBean Immigration Lawyers has announced the expansion of its immigration legal services in several areas in the United States, including New York, Michigan, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia.



McBean Immigration Lawyers announces expansion of immigration legal services to New York, Michigan, New Jersey, and other areas



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/227100_432ad2a4a416fa8a_001full.jpg

According to LaToya McBean Pompy, the force behind McBean Immigration Lawyers, the move is a response to the growing need for immigration legal services in these areas, particularly in New York and Michigan, which have both seen an increase in arrivals who want to apply for work and keep their families intact.

"Many immigrants have faced challenges in these areas, with some being forced to represent themselves in court. Our expansion means helping more families thrive in the land of the free," said LaToya, who immigrated to the US herself and whose experience sparked her interest in helping many families unite in the US.

The company's move to expand also comes after a ruling that US citizens cannot challenge visa denials for their spouses based on constitutional rights.

"Bringing your spouse to America can feel like an endless process, but we don't let these obstacles get in the way of your dream to be together," states LaToya, who leads a team of New York immigration lawyers who help clients navigate the complexities of securing a green card for their spouses. "With the right guidance and support, they can overcome these hurdles and bring their spouse to America where they belong."

The law firm has been a leading name in legal immigration services, particularly with its online content videos helping thousands of immigrants looking for guidance on visa applications, green cards, and citizenship.

In family-based visas - which cover petitions for a spouse, child, parent, fiancé, or sibling - the team assists clients from the beginning of the process or on appeal in the case of denials.

In cases of complex marriages, the team analyzes the case to prepare new filings for previously denied cases. They also respond to a Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID), Notice of Intent to Revoke (NOIR), or Requests for Additional Evidence (RFE) and prepare Removal of Conditions waivers.

The team also prepares waivers to address complex inadmissibility issues. McBean Immigration Lawyers prepares the I-601A (unlawful presence), I-601 (fraud, misrepresentation, criminal grounds, health grounds, alien smuggling), I-212, nonimmigrant visa waiver, I-602 (for refugees), and the COVID vaccination waiver based on religious beliefs or moral conviction.

Aside from providing legal immigration services, McBean Immigration Lawyers also provides complimentary immigration tips, weekly news, and inspiring stories through its Immigration Newsletter, which currently has subscribers. It also established McBean Immigration TV, a go-to resource for immigrants all over the world.

Those who want to speak with a professional about their immigration needs may schedule a meeting with the McBean Immigration Lawyers team today at https://mcbeanlaw.com/ to get started.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227100

SOURCE: Plentisoft