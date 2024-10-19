Anzeige
Diese Aktie steigt um 225%! Ist ein Kupfer-Engpass im Gange?!
Anzeige

WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005
19.10.2024
DIGIERA External SSD: The Perfect Storage Solution Tailored for iPhone 15 Pro and Newer Models

High-Speed, Magnetic Storage Solution Designed for Seamless Compatibility with iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro, and a Wide Range of Devices

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2024 / DIGIERA introduces the external SSD, a cutting-edge storage solution designed to meet the increasing needs of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro users. With mobile content creation and data management evolving rapidly, this SSD delivers the perfect balance of speed, portability, and durability, making it ideal for high-resolution video capture, fast data transfers, and other demanding tasks.

Advanced Performance and Speed

At the heart of the DIGIERA external SSD lies its USB 3.2 Gen2x2 technology, delivering blazing-fast data transfer rates with read speeds of up to 2000MB/s and write speeds of 1800MB/s. This makes it six times faster than traditional external hard drives, ensuring users can seamlessly store and transfer 4K ProRes videos, high-resolution images, and large project files directly from their iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro.

Engineered with a robust aluminum casing, the SSD guarantees efficient heat dissipation, maintaining optimal performance even during prolonged use. The compact, lightweight design, weighing just 46 grams, makes it the ultimate external storage device for professionals on the go.

Tailored for iPhone Users

The external SSD stands out with its MagSafe-compatible magnetic attachment, allowing it to securely adhere to the back of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro devices. This feature is particularly beneficial for content creators and filmmakers who rely on uninterrupted external storage during intense video shoots. By connecting the SSD to their iPhones, users can record 4K 60FPS ProRes videos directly to the drive, freeing up valuable internal storage space and ensuring smooth recording sessions.

Versatile Storage Solutions for Diverse Users

With storage capacities available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB, the external SSD offers flexible solutions for different user needs. Whether it's a professional photographer managing a large photo library, a gamer requiring ultra-fast data access, or a business executive frequently transferring data between devices, this SSD provides a reliable and efficient storage option.

Its universal compatibility extends beyond iPhone models to include laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and more. Whether on Windows, macOS, iOS, or Android systems, the plug-and-play functionality allows for instant and hassle-free usage.

About DIGIERA

DIGIERA is a forward-thinking brand dedicated to developing high-performance, reliable, and user-friendly digital storage solutions. With a commitment to continuous innovation, DIGIERA's products are designed to meet the needs of professionals and everyday users alike. As a trusted name in the industry, DIGIERA strives to make data storage more secure, accessible, and efficient for all.

Contact Information:

Gary Song
Marketing Manager
sales@digiera.store
+86 19925223944

SOURCE: DIGIERA

