Samstag, 19.10.2024

PR Newswire
19.10.2024 16:54 Uhr
118 Leser
Green, Low-Carbon, and Full-fledged Smart Mobility Products Gain Attention at the 136th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 136th Canton Fair, which has opened in Guangzhou, has fully upgraded the New Energy Resources Exhibition Section with the addition of a hydrogen energy theme for the first time.

Indian buyer Miha Vig has found the hydrogen energy bicycle that he's been looking for, which is produced by Youon Technology Co., Ltd. Vig expressed that India is accelerating the development of a low-carbon economy with government subsidies for hydrogen energy products, and that he hopes to find business partners in China at the Canton Fair.

Youon Technology is the industry's pioneering company to adopt low-pressure, solid-state hydrogen storage technology in the production of hydrogen energy bicycles, which is more sustainable, lightweight, and safe. Each bicycle is equipped with a hydrogen storage bottle that can store 20 grams of hydrogen with a traveling range of up to 40 to 60 kilometers, perfect for short-distance outings. "Our hydrogen products were praised by many overseas buyers as an excellent green alternative to lithium batteries. We received potential orders from Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, and Ireland," said Sales Director Hu Han.

Another highly anticipated area is the New Energy Vehicles and Smart Mobility exhibition section, which is also one of the most popular sections as the international market now has growing demand for green mobility.

GAC Group's all-new new energy vehicles are the focus of attention, including its first strategic model for the European market, the second-generation AION V. This vehicle features a battery life capable of traveling up to 650 kilometers and supports quick charging with the 400V+3C technology, which is compatible with charging piles globally. A 15-minute quick charge can provide enough power to travel up to 330 kilometers. Additionally, GAC Group is showcasing the A480 quick charging pile and smart charging piles for homes at the exhibition.

Andreas, a buyer from Spain, said that China's new energy vehicles are now very popular in Europe. "When we purchase new energy vehicles, it is more important to consider the price-performance ratio, and Chinese products not only are affordable, but also boast great advantages in design, travel range, interior, and comfort."

Additionally, exhibitors focusing on the development of intelligent telematics also brought a lineup of innovative products and solutions. Jiangsu Honghu Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. has brought its iterated telematics unit T-BOX, the new "Ghost Probe" safety early warning system and unmanned forklift solutions. Leveraging AI image visual recognition, radar sensing and other advanced technologies, the "Ghost Probe" can detect roadside situations in advance and effectively lower the probability of accidents.

"We are committed to the development of automotive electronics, digital transportation and automated driving solutions at the Canton Fair, and we hope to exhibit our latest achievements and inject new vitality into the industry," said Gao Xianfeng, a representative of Jiangsu Honghu Electronic Technology.

For more information about Canton Fair, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535260/image_969985_30198303.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/green-low-carbon-and-full-fledged-smart-mobility-products-gain-attention-at-the-136th-canton-fair-302281025.html

