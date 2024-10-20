Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 20.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus schlägt wieder zu: NexGold Mining auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2024 11:22 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TRYX Announces Exclusive Partnership with Pro Gamers Group for EU Market

TRYX PANORAMA

SHANGHAI, Oct. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that TRYX has entered into a strategic partnership with Pro Gamers Group, making them the exclusive distributor of TRYX products across Europe. Through Pro Gamers Group's extensive distribution network, including Caseking Germany, Caseking France, Caseking Hungary, Caseking Netherlands, Caseking Iberia, Caseking UK, Overclockers UK, Globaldata, Trigono, and Jimm's, our products will now be more accessible than ever before.

Why Pro Gamers Group?

Pro gamers Group logo

Pro Gamers Group has established itself as a leader in the European technology market, known for its strong in retail and distribution of high-performance hardware. With their commitment to quality, customer service, and expertise in system integration, they are the perfect partner for TRYX. This collaboration allows us to deliver on our promise of premium products to a broad audience of gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, all while ensuring quick delivery times, and localized services.

What This Means for Our Customers

PGG and TRYX collaboration

Customers throughout the European region can now purchase TRYX products exclusively through Pro Gamers Group's entities, benefiting from faster shipping, local support, and direct access to the latest TRYX product releases. Whether you're a gamer, a creator, or simply passionate about high-performance systems, TRYX gear is now closer to you than ever before.

About TRYX

TRYX BOOTH

TRYX was established in 2023 by a dedicated group of tech and gaming PC enthusiasts who firmly believe that, in the era of AI, imagination and creativity remain irreplaceable traits of human expression. TRYX is on a mission to empower individuals with more possibilities, enabling gamers to shape their own distinct identities.

Contact: Lucius Liu, Global PR - TRYX Technology Inc.
Email: lucius_liu@tryxzone.com
Phone: +86 16607554477

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01c3fa1c-fe95-4b45-9ef4-5ec45b495b91

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c6c3c16-6d27-49ae-87b5-6a9038b72d02

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22603bfd-045f-4012-ac61-cf2763e50927

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f812999-594f-4c6a-be79-5431d3dbb1ea


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.