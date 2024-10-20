Global Health Exhibition Opens its Doors Tomorrow to Record-Breaking 100,000+ Attendees to World's Premier Healthcare Transformation Event

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia opens the Global Health Exhibition (21-23 October 2024) tomorrow, a major international healthcare event with 100,000+ health and patient care stakeholders in attendance alongside over 1,200 exhibiting companies and brands, including Abbott, Baxter, Siemens, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson and many more

Exhibition features over 500 expert speakers across five healthcare disciplines, introducing frontier-pushing medical technology alongside 100 hours of accredited CME opportunities for medical professionals; as well as openings for healthcare startup businesses to capture the attention of investors

Exhibition will offer attendees exposure to the latest artificial intelligence (AI) solutions being introduced to healthcare services, designed to transform the global medicine landscape alongside the latest augmented and virtual reality medical technology

Exhibition sponsors include Saudi Commission for Health Specialities as the Strategic Partner; Health Holding, NUPCO, Mobily and Lean as Foundation Partners; STC as Digital Enabler; and Dallah Health and Tawuniya as Diamond Sponsors

The 7th Edition of the Global Health Exhibition is now set to become one of the top three most-attended healthcare forums worldwide

MALHAM, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tahaluf, organizers of the Global Health Exhibition, today announced advance registrations for the event opening in Riyadh tomorrow have surpassed expected attendance, making the international exhibition a major moment in the global healthcare professional and industry calendar.

The three-day exhibition, taking place in Malham, Riyadh under the patronage of the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health, has more than doubled in size from its previous 2023 event, giving attendees access to an unprecedented number of world-leading healthcare and medical experts including Jeff Immelt, former CEO of General Electric and Venture Partner at New Enterprise Associates, Dr Mehmood Khan, CEO, Hevolution Foundation Saudi Arabia; Prof. Catherine Green OBE, Head of the Clinical BioManufacturing Facility at the University of Oxford; Dr Beth Healey, expedition doctor for National Geographic, clinical director at the University Hospitals of Geneva and former research MD for the European Space Agency; Dr Mariam Al Rashed Mehairbi, Regional Chief Medical Officer, Al Dhafra Hospitals; Dr Jose Pedro Almeida, a Chief AI Strategist and advisor, and one of the World's Top 70 Global Health AI Brains and Dr Mohammad Al-Haddad MD, MSc, FASGE, FACG, AGAF, Division Director and Professor of Medicine at the IU School of Medicine. They will be joined by impressive Saudi leaders and healthcare experts including His Excellency Fahad bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel, Minister, Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia; Dr Aws bin Ibrahim Al-Shamsan, Secretary General, Saudi Commission for Health Specialities (SCFHS) and Fahad M. Alshebel, CEO, NUPCO.

Experts will discuss boundary-pushing trends in AI and digital technology set to evolve the global healthcare landscape, under its organizing theme 'Invest in Health'.

"The Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS) is steadfast in its mission to redefine healthcare education through the integration of innovative strategies and state-of-the-art technologies," said Professor Aws Al-Shamsan, Secretary-General, Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.

"At the 2024 Global Health Exhibition, themed 'Invest in Health', we are championing the development of AI-powered training modules and systems designed to equip practitioners with the advanced skills and expertise necessary to navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape", he continued. "By harnessing AI-driven insights, healthcare practitioners can improve patient care and optimize operational efficiency, ensuring they are well-prepared for the future of the industry."

The Global Health Exhibition will comprise of five specific conferences along with exclusive masterclasses for attendees.

The Leaders' Summit will host 1,000 delegates daily, featuring major announcements, ministerial sessions outlining the future vision for Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector, and insights from innovators, changemakers, international policymakers, and leading global industry CEOs. Speakers will include leaders from the Africa Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention, Mayo Clinic, University of Oxford, Mass General Brigham, World Health Organisation, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the NHS and The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

A Medical Excellence Forum will cover technical advancements in clinical laboratory practices and diagnostics, the personalization of medicine to improve patient outcomes, and strategies for attracting and retaining healthcare talent for excellence in nursing and workforce. The forum will hear from Bumrungrad Hospital International, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Philips, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, University Health Network Canada and Siemens Healthineers. Insights will be aimed at a diverse audience of healthcare professionals from clinicians, doctors and nurses through to diagnostic imaging specialists and surgeons.

A new Digital Health Forum driven by Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 to advance digital healthcare solutions will explore the optimization of healthcare intelligence including the transformative potential of AI diagnostics, the leveraging of health data insights to enhance patient outcomes, and the future of technology roadmaps to assist healthcare providers to offer patient-centric personalized care. Speakers will include experts from Northwell Health, Great Ormond Street Hospital, NHS Trusts, John Hopkins, Health Innovation Kent, M42 and Operose Health.

An Investor Forum will offer attendees the opportunity to explore the emerging global healthcare investment in Saudi Arabia. It will highlight the future investment and development strategies and prospects aligned with Vision 2030, highlight the current innovations in healthcare technology across vaccines, pharmaceuticals and healthcare devices, and explore the strengthening of the global healthcare supply chain. The forum will hear from 30+ investor speakers, including leaders from Bayer, Deerfield Management, ABRA Ventures, the Ministry of Investment, Seafund, Candesic and Hitachi Ventures.

A Health Transformation Forum will draw on technological advancements in promoting patient safety, accuracy and diagnostic outcomes across the three days. Day one will partner with the Saudi Patient Safety Centre to tackle the challenges, strategies and innovations involved in enhancing diagnostic safety; day two will partner with the Saudi Commission for Health Specialities to cover innovations in medical examinations, optimization in healthcare regulation, and cutting-edge accreditation processes, including virtual health hospitals, and day three will partner with The Centre for Value in Health to measure value by combining quantitative data with qualitative insights to drive better health outcomes.

The exhibition will also offer free exclusive masterclasses for attendees, including The Future Innovation of Diagnostics in Saudi Arabia hosted by Danaher, Building Next-Generation Healthcare Systems hosted by FTI Consulting, and Precision Exposomics / Genomics: Breakthrough Technology hosted by Novo Genomics. This will run alongside 100 hours of accredited CME workshops for medical professionals amongst attendees.

"Interest in this year's Global Health Exhibition has significantly exceeded expectations and we are excited to be bringing such a vast array of healthcare talent, competence and passion to Riyadh for three days of interactive engagement," said Rachel Sturgess, Group Director, Tahaluf.

"With a dual focus on the needs of medical professionals who care for patients daily and the booming health industry sector's growing investment in Saudi Arabia, the stage is set for a pivotal moment in world medicine as we collectively reimagine what's possible across digital and remote health provision, industry innovation and world class healthcare systems. It's a unique opportunity for collaboration, to adapt best practice, and explore innovative solutions for tackling disease prevention, encouraging accessibility to the best health services and championing technology-driven innovation, with the aim of accelerating transformation in global healthcare and outcomes for patients."

The event will also unveil the winners of the Vision NextGen competition, where startup health businesses will compete for a cash prize of a minimum of 100,000 SAR, incubation in the Regulatory Sandbox where 18 government and semi-government collaborate to enable innovation in healthcare, an exhibition booth at next year's Global Health Exhibition, and invaluable networking opportunities. The Vision NextGen competition semi-finalists include a range of impressive and innovative healthcare businesses such as NoorDx Diagnostics and Discovery, RobotDreams, StoreGene, Stabilis Medical and Thriving.AI.

The increasing demand for healthcare services in Saudi Arabia is fuelling a need for advanced medical and healthcare services, offering vast market potential for global companies. The country is focusing on adopting cutting-edge technologies such as a strategic hub for reaching other emerging markets in the region, while their pharmaceutical market is expected to grow to $15.9 billion by 2027, driven by the $65 billion investment into healthcare infrastructure. Saudi Arabia contributes 60% of the GCC's healthcare expenditure and is projected to see a 65% increase in private sector healthcare investment by 2030. The Global Health Exhibition is the gateway into Saudi Arabia's booming healthcare market for the international healthcare world.

Registration information for Global Health Exhibition 2024 can be found at the following link: Global Health Exhibition (globalhealthsaudi.com)

