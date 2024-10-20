Noord Brabant, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2024) - House of Companies announces it has partnered with the India Startup Foundation (ISF) to help Indian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) expand into the European market.





The partnership was sealed in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed at the India Startup Conference in Hyderabad on Sept. 25, 2024.

In a press statement, Dennis Vermeulen, co-founder of House of Companies, describes the partnership as a major development for Indian businesses looking for international growth.

"Our collaboration with India Startup Foundation will help Indian SMEs access European markets in a streamlined and affordable way. This partnership is about providing the right tools and support to help these businesses succeed internationally while reducing the complexities that have traditionally hindered their growth," said Vermeulen, whose company has introduced a platform that offers simplified corporate and accounting solutions to help Indian SMEs.

According to Vermeulen, the launch of the House of Companies' European market entry platform would help Indian entrepreneurs get access to various services that could help them overcome the traditional barriers linked to European expansion.

Vermeulen cited the House of Companies' service offerings, which include cost-effective solutions for branch registration, VAT filing, and financial management. He also underscored the importance of making global markets accessible to Indian entrepreneurs.

"Many Indian SMEs are well-positioned for international growth but face hurdles related to compliance, taxation, and company registration. Through this platform, we are removing those barriers and providing them with a clear pathway to success in Europe," he added.

In a statement, Seshadri Vengala, director of House of Companies in the Netherlands, says the partnership also aims to create a support network for Indian businesses to connect with European partners, investors, and market opportunities.

"House of Companies has created a platform that demystifies the process of international expansion. This partnership allows us to bring this solution to more Indian businesses, helping them tap into new markets and grow their operations," said Vengala.

Vengala added that more than a business partnership, the collaboration is about "creating an ecosystem where Indian SMEs can grow without the traditional barriers that come with international expansion." Vengala added, "By working together, we are providing Indian entrepreneurs with a clear roadmap to European markets, making their expansion both achievable and sustainable."

JA Chowdary, chairperson of ISF, said the foundation will work with its members and partners to provide SMEs with the necessary resources and connections to enter European markets.

"This collaboration is a significant milestone for our organization. It demonstrates our commitment to fostering global opportunities for Indian businesses and aligns perfectly with our mission to create an environment where startups and SMEs can thrive internationally," stated Chowdary.

For more information on the partnership and the services House of Companies offers, visit www.houseofcompanies.io.

About House of Companies:

House of Companies is a corporate and accounting platform that provides Indian businesses with seamless access to European markets. The platform offers affordable solutions for legal and financial management. It is designed to simplify the process of international expansion for SMEs.

About India Startup Foundation (ISF):

The India Startup Foundation is dedicated to fostering the growth of Indian startups and SMEs through mentorship, funding, and strategic partnerships. ISF connects Indian entrepreneurs with the resources and opportunities needed to thrive domestically and internationally.

