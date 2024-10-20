Anzeige
Sonntag, 20.10.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2024 18:34 Uhr
King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSHRC Leads the Way in AI-Powered Diagnostics and Minimally Invasive Surgeries

20

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) continues to contribute to advancing healthcare through pioneering advancements in AI-driven diagnostics and minimally invasive surgeries, advancing precision and outcomes while contributing to global innovation.

At the core of these advancements is KFSHRC's Centre for Healthcare Intelligence (CHI), which has developed numerous AI applications and predictive models that enhance clinical and operational outcomes. This includes AI-based imaging technologies that significantly improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment for critical conditions such as breast cancer and pulmonary fibrosis, enabling earlier detection and more confident physician decision-making.

By integrating AI with Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), KFSHRC facilitates real-time diagnostics and predictive modelling, enabling tailored treatment plans by forecasting disease progression in pulmonary fibrosis. Similarly, in breast cancer, AI-based risk models minimize diagnostic variability, ensuring patients receive timely, precise, and personalized care. Additionally, CHI has developed predictive models for bone marrow transplants and heart failure, allowing early identification of high-risk patients to improve treatment outcomes and resource management.

In a recent breakthrough, KFSHRC successfully performed a life-saving, minimally invasive surgery using branched stent technology to repair a ruptured aortic aneurysm, the first such procedure in the Middle East. Enabled by high-resolution 3D imaging and real-time blood flow monitoring, this advanced procedure significantly reduced recovery time. It minimized risks compared to traditional surgery, demonstrating the precision of KFSHRC's medical technologies.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa.

Media Contact:
Essam AlZahrani
+966 55 525 4429
mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95b8ec80-2266-49fc-ac9e-3e6c0d8586d1


