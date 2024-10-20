Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 20.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus schlägt wieder zu: NexGold Mining auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2024 23:10 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nearfield Instruments B.V.: Nearfield Instruments Receives Purchase Order for QUADRA High-Throughput Metrology System from Leading Semiconductor Manufacturer in East Asia

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, Oct. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearfield Instruments, a leading innovator in advanced process control metrology solutions, is proud to announce the receipt of a purchase order for its flagship QUADRA High-Throughput Process Control Metrology product. The order, secured after an intensive supplier selection process, was placed by a prominent semiconductor manufacturer in East Asia, further strengthening Nearfield Instruments' presence in this technologically advanced region.

The QUADRA system was selected following a competitive evaluation process, where it outperformed alternative metrology solutions in several key areas critical to advanced semiconductor manufacturing. The decision was driven by the following decisive factors:

  1. Direct Correlation to Device Yield: Extensive testing of QUADRA demonstrated a direct correlation between its measurement results and device yield (via E-test), a critical consideration for the customer's high-performance semiconductor fabrication processes.
  2. Non-Destructive Measurement Capability: The QUADRA system stood out for its ability to conduct accurate, non-destructive measurements. After rigorous testing, QUADRA proved its reliability, showing no impact on the integrity of sensitive semiconductor components even under the most demanding conditions.
  3. Superior Throughput with Stability and Accuracy: QUADRA's ability to deliver high throughput without compromising on accuracy and stability was a significant differentiator. The system's superior speed, paired with precision, enables manufacturers to maintain peak production efficiency while ensuring stringent quality control.
  4. Outstanding Customer Support and Responsiveness: Nearfield Instruments' reputation for exceptional customer support and responsiveness was a major contributing factor in the customer's decision. The company's commitment to providing continuous support throughout the evaluation and decision-making process was highly valued by the customer.

This strategic win marks a significant step in Nearfield Instruments' ongoing expansion in East Asia. It reflects the growing recognition of QUADRA's industry-leading capabilities in process control metrology, reinforcing the system's role in driving mass production yield and quality for advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

"We are pleased to receive this important order from yet another highly respected semiconductor manufacturer in East Asia," said Hamed Sadeghian, CEO of Nearfield Instruments. "It underscores the confidence our customers have in the QUADRA system's ability to meet the demands of next-generation semiconductor fabrication, as well as the strength of our customer service and support. As semiconductor production processes become increasingly complex, Nearfield Instruments remains committed to delivering cutting-edge metrology systems that address the evolving challenges faced by manufacturers worldwide."

About Nearfield Instruments
Nearfield Instruments is bridging the semiconductor industry's metrology and inspection challenges with in-line, non-destructive process control nanometrology solutions for advanced 3D memory and logic devices. Their groundbreaking technology combines high-resolution with high-throughput, essential for the production of advanced semiconductor nodes. Nearfield is headquartered in Rotterdam with offices in Eindhoven, The Netherlands and Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

For more information, visit www.nearfieldinstruments.com

Media Contact
Roland van Vliet
Chief Partnership Officer
Nearfield Instruments B.V.
e-mail: roland.vanvliet@nearfieldinstruments.com
Telephone: +31620369741


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.