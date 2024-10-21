Anzeige
NexGold Mining
PR Newswire
21.10.2024 06:06 Uhr
98 Leser
Green Motors and SERES Take Strides Towards the Future of Luxury Electric Vehicles Announcing the First SERES Showroom in the Region

  • The state-of-the-art showroom is located in Dubai and features the revolutionary "SERES 5" and "SERES 7" models
  • The brand plans to expand further in the Gulf region to promote sustainable transportation and reduce carbon emissions

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SERES Automobiles, a leading luxury electric vehicle brand, has announced the opening of its first official showroom in the region, in collaboration with Green Motors, a leading car distributor in the UAE.

Green Motors and SERES Take Strides Towards the Future of Luxury Electric Vehicles Announcing the First SERES Showroom in the Region

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, the new showroom marks a major milestone for luxury electric vehicles in the region, strengthening SERES' global presence. It is also a clear depiction of the support towards the UAE's commitment to a green economy and its future vision of sustainable mobility.

The opening of the showroom will also expand the network of Green Motors, adding to its already established locations in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. The new showroom provides an immersive experience for fans of innovative cars, providing automotive enthusiasts the opportunity to explore the latest models. It offers a new concept of luxury, enhanced by intelligence, and a refreshing take on the smart electric car industry. This is further complemented by SERES' innovative Extended Vehicle Range (EVR) technology, which enhances driving performance and efficiency, making the vehicles ideal for longer journeys while maintaining zero emissions.

A sustainable future

Commenting on the opening of the new showroom, H.E. Ahmed Ali Bin Khalfan Al Dhahery, chairman of Green Motors said, "We are proud to launch this pioneering project in the UAE, in partnership with SERES, one of the most advanced companies in the field of manufacturing luxury electric cars with extended range. The inauguration of this showroom signifies our commitment to the vision of the UAE government's wise leadership, which aims to ensure a sustainable future, with sustainable transportation as its primary pillars. We are dedicated to providing sustainable transport solutions as well as providing the highest standards of excellence through our services to support the achievement of this vision." H.E added that this project is more than a commercial endeavour and is, in fact, a step towards a sustainable future for mobility in the UAE and the wider Gulf region.

Wenjun Li, Global Network Director of SERES Group said, "It gives us great pleasure to establish the SERES brand in the region, kicking off with our new showroom in Dubai - a milestone for our global footprint. This project also represents our commitment to meeting the growing demand for environmentally friendly, high-performance vehicles in the UAE and the Gulf, in an effort to support the region's vision for a greener future."

He added, "At SERES we are focused on continued innovation, luxury and sustainability. To that end, we are happy to introduce our range of battery-powered electric vehicles, as well as our electric cars with an extended range, establishing ourselves as a major player in the luxury electric car market in the Gulf."

Unique features

The showroom provides an innovative platform for the public to explore and experience two of the company's expanded and pioneering luxury models: the "SERES 5" and "SERES 7." The cars represent the intersection between innovation, sustainability, and exceptional driving experiences. They seamlessly integrate fuel and electric power for long-range, emissions-free driving. The SERES 5, available in two models: the WD2 and the Premium 4WD, is a luxury, medium-sized, multi-use sports car that is characterised by its high efficiency, with a charge that lasts up to 1,175 kilometres.

SERES 7, on the other hand, is a large-sized multi-use sports car with a spacious interior, capable of seating five to six passengers. This car also features a dual-motor four-wheel drive system, and is efficient on the road, providing a combined range of up to 1,050 kilometres. Additionally, these two models feature smart driving technologies, automated parking, and advanced safety features for an ultra-modern and comfortable experience for its users.

About Green Motors

Green Motors is the exclusive authorised dealer of the SERES automobile brand in the United Arab Emirates. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the company was founded under the AAK Investment Group. Green Motors is committed to delivering the highest standards of service and innovation within the automotive sector, striving towards a greener and more sustainable future for mobility in both the UAE and the wider region.

About SERES

SERES is a globally leading brand in electric mobility technology, driven by intelligent solutions. The company holds a prominent position in the new energy vehicle market and is recognised as one of the top 500 companies in China, with a listing on the A-share market. SERES employs over 20,000 staff, and its operations span the development, production, sales, and servicing of new energy vehicles, traditional cars, and their core components. At the 2024 Beijing Auto Show, SERES introduced the MF platform, which offers comprehensive safety, a range of power options, luxurious space, and cutting-edge technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535401/Green_Motors_and_SERES.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/green-motors-and-seres-take-strides-towards-the-future-of-luxury-electric-vehicles-announcing-the-first-seres-showroom-in-the-region-302281213.html

