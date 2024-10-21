Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - Esteemed entrepreneur and original Shark Tank investor Kevin Harrington is thrilled to announce the release of his latest book, "From Startup To Standout."

This innovative guide is the result of a collaborative effort with 15 of his followers, each bringing their unique story and expertise to create a comprehensive resource for entrepreneurs and business owners eager to break free from the noise, attract attention, and drive real growth.

"From Startup To Standout" is packed with actionable steps and real-world examples from Kevin Harrington and some of the world's top business experts.

Other notable contributors include:

Tina Vaida

Alycia Kabak

Brian Kent

Morgan Leigh Miller

Phyllis Mendez

Chuck Bongiovanni

Adam Hanna

Michael Avery

David Eggers

Fernan Chacon

Dhanashree Dorage

Brenda C. Nagle

Paul H. Graham

Glenda Dawson

Mart Ratliff

Designed to deliver tangible results, this book offers readers practical strategies currently employed by successful entrepreneurs across various industries.

Kevin Harrington emphasized the value of this collaborative project, stating, "Working with these 15 talented individuals has been an incredible experience. Each chapter offers a wealth of knowledge and proven techniques that readers can implement immediately to drive their businesses forward. 'From Startup To Standout' is a testament to the diverse ways one can achieve success in the business world."

The book covers a broad spectrum of topics, providing valuable insights for entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey. From marketing and sales to leadership and innovation, "From Startup To Standout" equips readers with the tools they need to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in today's competitive market.

The launch of "From Startup To Standout" represents a significant addition to Kevin Harrington's legacy as a mentor and thought leader in the entrepreneurial community.

The book will be available nationwide on Amazon and at leading bookstores, ensuring wide accessibility for aspiring and established business owners alike.

For more information about "From Startup To Standout" and to find out more about Kevin Harrington & the co-authors, visit www.fromstartuptostandout.com.

About Kevin Harrington:

Kevin Harrington is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor known for his pioneering role as an original "Shark Tank" investor. With decades of experience and numerous successful ventures, Kevin Harrington continues to inspire and guide entrepreneurs worldwide through his books, speaking engagements, and mentorship programs.

For media inquiries, please contact:

