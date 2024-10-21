eclipsedynamic glass is based on eLstar's proprietary electrophoretic light modulator (ELM) technology, and this unveiling showcases the first large units produced in a commercial manufacturing facility

eclipsewill be unveiled at Glasstec on October 22 at 10:00, at eLstar's booth C16 in Hall 11

Glasstec - eLstar Dynamics, the leading developer of high-performance glass, announces the unveiling of large-scale eclipse dynamic glass this week at Glasstec. eclipse, based on eLstar's proprietary electrophoretic light modulator (ELM) technology, is the most sustainable dynamic glass available. It is made from non-toxic, earth-abundant, recyclable materials, and reduces energy consumption in buildings and vehicles, lowering utility bills and CO2 footprint.

At just 1 mm thick, and available in custom sizes up to 2.9 meters x 3.3 meters, eclipse is also the lightest, largest, and most versatile dynamic glass available, fully compatible with traditional downstream processes such as lamination and fabrication of insulating glass units.

"Sustainability and lowering carbon emissions are our main focus at eLstar," said Anthony Slack, CEO of eLstar Dynamics. "We are excited about this demonstration of large-scale commercially-sourced eclipse dynamic glass, and we invite everyone to come and see samples at our Glasstec booth. We continue to revolutionize the smart glass industry by developing solutions that are friendly for our planet."

eclipse uses electrophoretic ink technology, proven in more than one billion e-readers, enabling customizable closed-state colours and a completely colour-neutral open state, providing all the benefits of natural light, or blocking it in seconds for privacy and comfort.

eLstar Dynamics is the leading developer and provider of high-performance glass, such as dynamic smart glass, for a wide range of applications including architecture, automotive and specialty markets. eLstar Dynamics addresses the needs for attainable solutions by offering sustainable and affordable smart glass. By using existing manufacturing facilities, eLstar can produce smart glass with much lower energy and impact to the environment.

