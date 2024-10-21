Anzeige
Montag, 21.10.2024

WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Dow Jones News
21.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
Petrofac Limited: PETROFAC EXTENDS FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT

DJ Petrofac Limited: PETROFAC EXTENDS FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: PETROFAC EXTENDS FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT 
21-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
PETROFAC EXTENDS FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT 
 
 
The Group announces that it has extended its existing forbearance agreement in respect of the non-payment of the 
interest coupon on its senior secured notes from 18 October to 15 November 2024. 
 
The forbearance agreement is entered into by an ad hoc group of noteholders representing approximately 47% of the 
outstanding senior secured notes and certain other acceding noteholders. 
 
The Board and management continue to work constructively with the Company's creditors, key clients and other 
stakeholders to conclude due diligence and agree and finalise terms and conditions of its proposed financial 
restructure. 
 
The Company aims to announce a lock-up agreement with final terms in the coming weeks. As previously communicated, the 
Group continues to closely manage its financial and commercial payment obligations. This includes the outstanding 
balances on its revolving credit facility and term loans which the Company does not expect to pay at their maturity on 
25 October 2024. 
 
The attention of investors is drawn to the Company's previous market announcements for additional information 
surrounding the proposed financial restructure. Further information will be shared as appropriate. 
 
ENDS 
 
 
For further information contact: 
 
Petrofac Limited 
+44 (0) 207 811 4900 
 
James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations 
James.boothroyd@petrofac.com 
 
Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications 
Sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
 
Teneo (for Petrofac) 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
petrofac@teneo.com 
 
 
 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
 
Petrofac 
 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 
 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,600 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     PFC 
LEI Code:   2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
Sequence No.: 353910 
EQS News ID:  2011891 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2011891&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
